No more surprises at checkout? Shein’s new feature could be a game changer

The popular e-commerce giant has just rolled out a new app feature designed to take the guesswork out of your online shopping experience.

When you head to checkout and scroll down to your order total, you’ll notice something new. Just above the total, you’ll see a line marked ‘import charge’. Tapping the small question mark next to it brings up this explanation:

“Including customs duty, VAT, and other import charges paid on your behalf, so you do not need to pay any additional charges to couriers separately.”

Previously, shoppers often faced unexpected costs before delivery, paying customs fees directly to courier services such as iMile or Buffalo Logistics before receiving their parcels. This change means all those charges are now calculated upfront, eliminating those last-minute surprises.

Social media users have been quick to share their relief, saying the update makes budgeting for orders much easier.