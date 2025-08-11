No more surprises at checkout? Shein’s new feature could be a game changer
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
A new update to Shein’s app has left South African fans of the Chinese e-commerce giant excited to place their next order.
The popular e-commerce giant has just rolled out a new app feature designed to take the guesswork out of your online shopping experience.
When you head to checkout and scroll down to your order total, you’ll notice something new. Just above the total, you’ll see a line marked ‘import charge’. Tapping the small question mark next to it brings up this explanation:
“Including customs duty, VAT, and other import charges paid on your behalf, so you do not need to pay any additional charges to couriers separately.”
Previously, shoppers often faced unexpected costs before delivery, paying customs fees directly to courier services such as iMile or Buffalo Logistics before receiving their parcels. This change means all those charges are now calculated upfront, eliminating those last-minute surprises.
Social media users have been quick to share their relief, saying the update makes budgeting for orders much easier.
@namolinah Did you know that #sheinsouthafrica has updated their customs system? You can now see your customs amount and pay for customs before the items get to #southafrica This comes with many added benefits for smart shoppers. Let me know if you like this change or if you don’t like it. #sheincustoms #sheinza ♬ original sound - Namolinah
ALSO READ: Is that Nandipha Magudumana in New York?!
As a reminder, from 1 July last year, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) introduced a 45% import duty on clothing. East Coast Radio previously reported that, following pushback from local retailers, SARS had planned to apply this 45% tax to clothing items under R500. That plan was put on hold, and instead, SARS began charging 15% VAT on imports under R500.
Image courtesy of iStock
