Scammed out of R120,000: Fake travel deal tricks SA woman

A fake flight deal, a seemingly safe app and R120,000 gone in minutes. Could you spot this scam before it was too late?

A fake flight deal, a seemingly safe app and R120,000 gone in minutes. Could you spot this scam before it was too late?

After seeing what looked like a legitimate advert on social media, a woman was conned out of a staggering R120,000. The advert promised discounted airline tickets, prompting her to click and provide her phone number and email address. What seemed like a harmless step turned into a costly mistake when she received a WhatsApp message from the scammers, directing her to the Google Play Store to download an app that supposedly contained special promotion codes.

A secure-looking link with a dangerous secret The link appeared secure but was embedded with malware. According to IOL, once the woman accessed her banking app, she discovered two unauthorised transactions. Within just 27 minutes, she had reported the incident to her bank and the SAPS. Despite her swift action, the bank could not reverse the payments, stating that the transactions were authorised using selfie-authentication on her smartphone. Seeking justice, the woman escalated her case to the National Financial Ombud (NFO). The shocking findings of the investigation The NFO conducted a thorough investigation, which revealed that by the time the victim reported the fraud, the funds had already been spent. The bank also provided evidence showing that the transactions were authenticated using the victim’s own biometrics. Further analysis uncovered that the fraudulent activity stemmed from a third-party app containing malware capable of biometric simulation and remote access. By downloading the app, the woman had unknowingly granted scammers full control of her smartphone, enabling the theft. How malware is outsmarting even the smartest security The NFO explained that this new wave of malware hijacks devices, bypasses security systems, and even mimics biometric data — going far beyond traditional password theft.

That’s why downloading apps from unofficial sources—even if they appear secure—is extremely risky. Use trusted sources, only download apps from verified developers with strong reviews and a high download count. Check permissions, and be wary of apps requesting access to your camera, contacts, or banking apps - NFO

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

Image courtesy of iStock and Canva