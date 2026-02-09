Scam warning: Fake Aarto websites target motorists with payment traps
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Fake Aarto websites are targeting motorists with traffic fine payment scams. Here are the signs to look out for...
Motorists are being cautioned about a traffic fine scam involving fake websites designed to resemble the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) platform. Authorities say the sites are being used to mislead people into sharing personal details or making payments under false pretences.
The Road Traffic Infringement Agency has warned that fraudsters are impersonating the official Aarto platform online. The agency emphasised that the only legitimate website is aarto.gov.za and advised residents to avoid interacting with any other platforms claiming to represent Aarto.
According to My Broadband, the RTIA issued the warning after noticing an increase in suspicious online activity linked to traffic fine notifications and payments.
What is the traffic fine scam about?
The scam centres on fake websites that imitate the official Aarto portal. These sites appear legitimate and are used to convince motorists that they must settle traffic fines or risk penalties. In some cases, users are asked to provide sensitive personal information or banking details.
The RTIA has stressed that these fraudulent platforms are specifically designed to exploit motorists who may be anxious about outstanding fines or legal consequences. By mimicking official pages, scammers create a sense of urgency that pressures people into taking immediate action.
Which website is legitimate
The agency has clearly stated that the official Aarto website is aarto.gov.za. Motorists have been urged to double-check web addresses before entering any information or making payments.
Authorities warned that any other site claiming to be the official Aarto platform should be treated as suspicious. Residents are advised to report questionable websites and avoid sharing personal data online unless they are certain the platform is authentic.
Why are motorists being targeted after hours?
The RTIA previously highlighted a rise in scams involving traffic fine notifications sent outside normal working hours. These messages often request payment or action late at night or over weekends, when it may be more difficult for individuals to verify their legitimacy.
Officials believe scammers rely on this timing to reduce the chances of people confirming the information with the agency. Motorists are encouraged to ignore such messages and wait until office hours to verify any claims.
What did the RTIA say about these notifications?
The agency has reiterated that it has noticed an increase in after-hours scam emails relating to traffic fines. It advised the public not to engage with these communications and to confirm any concerns directly through official channels.
RTIA spokesperson Monde Mkalipi also warned that many of the threatening emails being circulated are unlawful. He said they demand payment for fines and are sent electronically without legal authority.
Are electronic Aarto fine notices legally valid?
Mkalipi explained that the electronic servicing of Aarto documents has not yet received the necessary legal approval in South Africa. As a result, emails claiming to deliver official traffic fines should not be treated as legitimate.
He added that no law currently allows traffic fines to be served in this way. Motorists should therefore ignore such communications and verify any claims with the RTIA before taking action online.
How are Aarto infringements officially served?
The RTIA confirmed that Aarto infringements are only delivered through personal service or registered mail. Any notice sent electronically, particularly those requesting immediate payment, should be viewed with caution
Officials emphasised that motorists should avoid clicking on links or providing information through suspicious correspondence. Verifying details directly with the agency remains the safest course of action.
What steps should motorists take to stay safe?
Authorities are urging road users to carefully check website addresses and avoid making payments on unfamiliar platforms. Suspicious emails and websites should be reported so that further action can be taken.
The RTIA continues to stress the importance of confirming any traffic fine notifications through official channels before responding. This includes verifying communication during office hours and ensuring that any online interaction takes place on the legitimate Aarto website.
