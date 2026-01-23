SASSA SRD grant payment dates confirmed for January 2026

According to IOL, SASSA has confirmed that SRD grant payments for January will be made between January 23 and January 28. The agency said payments will be processed within this window, provided all requirements have been met, and there are no outstanding issues linked to an individual’s application or verification status.

The SRD grant remains a crucial form of assistance for individuals who meet specific criteria set by SASSA. With the latest payment dates now confirmed, applicants and approved beneficiaries are encouraged to keep track of the timeline and ensure their personal information remains up to date.

The South African Social Security Agency has confirmed when beneficiaries can expect payments for the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant in January 2026. The announcement provides clarity for thousands of people who rely on the grant as temporary financial support while facing limited or no income.

When will SRD grant payments be made in January 2026?

SASSA has stated that payments for the COVID-19 SRD grant will be issued from January 23 through to January 28. These dates apply to approved beneficiaries who qualify for the grant during the payment cycle. While the agency processes payments within this period, individual access to funds may depend on verification outcomes and banking arrangements already on record.

Who qualifies for the SRD grant?

The SRD grant is intended for people who are in need of temporary assistance and have insufficient means to support themselves. SASSA has explained that qualifying individuals must fall into one of several recognised categories. These include South African citizens, permanent residents, refugees, asylum seekers with valid section 22 permits or visas, and holders of special permits issued under the Special Angolan Dispensation, the Lesotho Exemption Permit Dispensation or the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Dispensation.

What age and residency requirements apply?

To be eligible, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 60. They must also be currently residing within South Africa at the time of application and payment. SASSA has further noted that applicants cannot be living in a government-funded or subsidised institution, as this would disqualify them from receiving the SRD grant.

Are there behavioural conditions linked to eligibility?

SASSA has emphasised that applicants must not unreasonably refuse to accept employment or educational opportunities. This condition forms part of the agency’s assessment of whether an applicant qualifies for temporary relief, as the grant is intended to support those who genuinely lack other options for income or development.

What documentation and registration are required?

Applicants must be registered on either the Department of Home Affairs database or SASSA’s social grant database. For individuals without standard identity documents, SASSA requires a unique system-generated identifying number. This registration is essential for verification and payment processing and helps reduce delays or payment disruptions.

Why is checking your status important?

SASSA has urged all eligible applicants and approved beneficiaries to regularly check their grant status. Ensuring that personal details and documentation are current can help prevent delays during the January payment period. Any outdated or missing information may result in payments being held back until verification is completed.