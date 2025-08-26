SASSA rolling out mandatory biometric enrolment

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is introducing a new mandatory biometric enrolment system for all social grant beneficiaries, effective 1 September 2025. This move aims to revolutionise the administration of social grants and prevent fraudulent activities in the grant system.

The biometric enrolment process involves capturing personal biological data, such as fingerprints and facial recognition, to verify the identity of beneficiaries. This initiative is expected to ensure that every grant recipient is verifiably authentic and that SASSA's systems are resilient against manipulation and error.

All new grant applicants will be required to undergo biometric enrolment, while existing beneficiaries will need to provide biometric data when updating their personal information or undergoing reviews. This includes those using alternative forms of identification other than the standard 13-digit South African ID number.

The biometric enrolment system is designed to: