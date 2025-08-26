SASSA rolling out mandatory biometric enrolment
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
SASSA is rolling out mandatory biometric enrolment to secure social grants and prevent fraud. Here’s everything we know about the new system and how it will affect beneficiaries.
SASSA is rolling out mandatory biometric enrolment to secure social grants and prevent fraud. Here’s everything we know about the new system and how it will affect beneficiaries.
The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is introducing a new mandatory biometric enrolment system for all social grant beneficiaries, effective 1 September 2025. This move aims to revolutionise the administration of social grants and prevent fraudulent activities in the grant system.
The biometric enrolment process involves capturing personal biological data, such as fingerprints and facial recognition, to verify the identity of beneficiaries. This initiative is expected to ensure that every grant recipient is verifiably authentic and that SASSA's systems are resilient against manipulation and error.
All new grant applicants will be required to undergo biometric enrolment, while existing beneficiaries will need to provide biometric data when updating their personal information or undergoing reviews. This includes those using alternative forms of identification other than the standard 13-digit South African ID number.
The biometric enrolment system is designed to:
Prevent Fraud: Reduce fraudulent applications and duplicate payments.
Verify Authenticity: Ensure reliable verification of beneficiary authenticity and proof of life.
Improve Efficiency: Streamline documentation processes and enhance audit outcomes.
Boost Public Trust: Improve public trust in the Social Assistance Programme.
How SASSA’s biometric system will work
Grant applications captured and approved from 1 September 2025 onwards will include biometric fingerprint enrolment or facial recognition through electronic Know Your Client (eKYC). Applications without biometric data will be immediately put into the review cycle, notifying the client of the need to capture biometrics.
SASSA has set up the necessary infrastructure and tools in all its offices across the country and August is being used to train frontline staff to ensure readiness, effective and efficient implementation of the biometric enrolment.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS /Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of iStock
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago