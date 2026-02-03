SASSA payment dates and amounts for February 2026 confirmed
February 2026 Sassa grant payment dates have been confirmed, giving millions clarity on when support will be paid this week.
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed that social grant payments for February 2026 will begin this week. The agency is responsible for administering more than 19 million grants across the country, providing financial support to vulnerable individuals and households.
Which grants does Sassa administer?
Sassa oversees a wide range of social grants aimed at supporting different groups. These include the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up and the Grant-in-Aid. Each grant category follows a structured payment schedule every month.
When will Sassa pay grants in February 2026?
Grant beneficiaries have been advised to take note of the February 2026 payment dates. Payments will be made over three consecutive days, starting with older persons and followed by disability and children’s grants
Older Persons Grant will be paid today, Tuesday, 3 February 2026
Disability Grant payments will follow on Wednesday, 4 February 2026
Children’s Grants, which include the Child Support Grant and Foster Care Grant, will be paid on Thursday, 5 February 2026
How much will beneficiaries receive in February 2026?
Sassa has also confirmed the grant amounts applicable for February 2026:
Beneficiaries aged between 60 and 74 receiving the Old Age Grant will receive R2 315
Those aged 75 years and older will receive R2 335.
The Disability Grant and War Veterans Grant are both set at R2 315.
The Care Dependency Grant will also be paid at R2 315.
Families receiving the Child Support Grant will receive R560 per child
Foster Care Grant remains at R1 250
The Social Relief of Distress grant continues at R370
Previously, East Coast Radio reported that posts on social media alleged that Sassa changed its policies to allow foreign nationals access to the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant.
These claims have been dismissed as false. The spread of misinformation about social grants has raised serious concerns for Sassa, particularly where claims relate to foreign nationals and public funding. Click here to read the full story.
