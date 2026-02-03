SASSA payment dates and amounts for February 2026 confirmed

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed that social grant payments for February 2026 will begin this week. The agency is responsible for administering more than 19 million grants across the country, providing financial support to vulnerable individuals and households.

Which grants does Sassa administer?

Sassa oversees a wide range of social grants aimed at supporting different groups. These include the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up and the Grant-in-Aid. Each grant category follows a structured payment schedule every month.

When will Sassa pay grants in February 2026?

Grant beneficiaries have been advised to take note of the February 2026 payment dates. Payments will be made over three consecutive days, starting with older persons and followed by disability and children’s grants

Older Persons Grant will be paid today, Tuesday, 3 February 2026

Disability Grant payments will follow on Wednesday, 4 February 2026

Children’s Grants, which include the Child Support Grant and Foster Care Grant, will be paid on Thursday, 5 February 2026

How much will beneficiaries receive in February 2026?

Sassa has also confirmed the grant amounts applicable for February 2026: