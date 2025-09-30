SASSA confirms October 2025 social grant increase and payment dates for beneficiaries

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) made a big announcement this week regarding the increase of socials grants from October 2025.

According to SASSA, the grants will go up by R10 on 1 October 2025. In a statement, SASSA noted that this increase is in line with the Budget Speech for the 2025/26 financial year that was tabled by the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana.

Godongwana revealed a notable social grant increase in April and a slight increase in October while tabling the Budget Speech earlier this year.

Themba Matlou, SASSA CEO, welcomed the increase. Matlou noted that the adjustment was important as it assists grant beneficiaries facing economic hardships.

“This reaffirms government’s commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in society, easing financial burden and cushioning them against economic hardships,” said Matlou.

Matlou further noted that all eligible beneficiaries are expected to receive their grants without any interruption for the October payment cycle.

Social grant increases in October 2025

As per SASSA, the social grant amounts will be increased by R10 in October as follows:

• Old Age Grants will increase from R2310 to R2320

• Old Age Grants (older than 75 years) will increase from R2 330 to R2 340

• War Veterans Grant will increase from R2 330 to R2 340

• Disability Grant will increase from R2 310 to R2 320

• Care Dependency Grant will increase from R2 310 to R2 320

SASSA October 2025 payment dates

SASSA shared the following social grant payment dates for the month of October

• Old Age Grant will be paid on 02 October 2025

• Disability Grants will be paid on 03 October 2025

• Children’s Grants will be paid on 06 October 2025



