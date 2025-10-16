SASSA November payment dates announced for beneficiaries
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
SASSA has confirmed its November 2025 payment schedule. Check when your grant will be paid next month.
The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has confirmed the payment schedule for November 2025. Beneficiaries will receive their monthly grants on specific dates depending on the type of grant they receive. These payments provide vital financial assistance to millions of South Africans who depend on SASSA for essential support.
Who benefits from SASSA grants?
SASSA grants assist some of the country’s most vulnerable citizens, including older persons, people with disabilities, and children. These grants are designed to ensure that basic living needs are met and to offer financial stability to households that may otherwise struggle without a consistent income.
What are the official SASSA payment dates?
According to IOL, SASSA has scheduled the following payment dates for November:
- Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 4 November
- Disability Grant – Wednesday, 5 November
- Children’s Grants – Thursday, 6 November
Payments are typically processed in stages to ensure a smooth rollout across all regions, allowing beneficiaries to access their funds without delays or congestion at payment points.
Previously, ECR reported that the grants will increase by R10 on 1 October. In a statement, SASSA noted that this increase is in line with the Budget Speech for the 2025/26 financial year that was tabled by the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana.
Godongwana revealed a notable social grant increase in April and a slight increase in October while tabling the Budget Speech earlier this year.
Themba Matlou, SASSA CEO, welcomed the increase. Matlou noted that the adjustment was important as it assists grant beneficiaries facing economic hardships.
“This reaffirms government’s commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in society, easing financial burden and cushioning them against economic hardships,” said Matlou.
Matlou further noted that all eligible beneficiaries are expected to receive their grants without any interruption for the October payment cycle. Click here to read the full article.
