SASSA November payment dates announced for beneficiaries

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has confirmed the payment schedule for November 2025. Beneficiaries will receive their monthly grants on specific dates depending on the type of grant they receive. These payments provide vital financial assistance to millions of South Africans who depend on SASSA for essential support.

Who benefits from SASSA grants?

SASSA grants assist some of the country’s most vulnerable citizens, including older persons, people with disabilities, and children. These grants are designed to ensure that basic living needs are met and to offer financial stability to households that may otherwise struggle without a consistent income.

What are the official SASSA payment dates?

According to IOL, SASSA has scheduled the following payment dates for November:

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 4 November

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 5 November

Children’s Grants – Thursday, 6 November

Payments are typically processed in stages to ensure a smooth rollout across all regions, allowing beneficiaries to access their funds without delays or congestion at payment points.