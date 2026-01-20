Sassa dismisses false claims over SRD grant access

Sassa has clarified the facts on SRD grant eligibility and confirmed that no rules have changed.

Sassa has clarified the facts on SRD grant eligibility and confirmed that no rules have changed.

Recent posts on social media have alleged that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) changed its policies to allow foreign nationals access to the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant. These claims have been dismissed as false. The spread of misinformation about social grants has raised serious concerns for Sassa, particularly where claims relate to foreign nationals and public funding. Sassa has warned that such messages are misleading and risk creating unnecessary uncertainty among beneficiaries and members of the public. The agency has stressed that the information being shared does not reflect any official decision or policy shift and may heighten social tension in an already challenging environment. According to a statement by Sassa, there have been no changes to the policies or regulations governing the COVID-19 SRD grant. The agency confirmed that neither the Minister of Finance nor the Minister of Social Development announced any amendments during recent official budget speeches.

ALSO READ: South African jobs that do not require experience or qualifications

What claims are being made about the SRD grant? The claims circulating online suggest that Sassa updated its rules to allow foreign nationals to receive SRD grant payments by presenting themselves as asylum seekers or special permit holders. Sassa has placed it on record that these assertions are incorrect. The agency has emphasised that no policy adjustments have been introduced and that eligibility criteria remain exactly as outlined in existing regulations. Have SRD grant regulations been amended? Sassa has categorically stated that no regulations relating to the COVID-19 SRD grant have been amended. This includes both eligibility requirements and administrative processes linked to the grant. The agency also confirmed that no such amendments were announced during the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement or the Budget Vote Speech delivered by the Minister of Social Development. Any regulatory changes would require a formal announcement and publication through the correct government channels. Who is responsible for policy changes to social assistance? Responsibility for changes to social assistance policies lies with the National Treasury and the Department of Social Development. These two government bodies are authorised to introduce and approve any amendments to social grant frameworks. Sassa has highlighted this distinction to remind the public that information shared outside official government platforms should be treated with caution, particularly when it suggests major policy shifts. Why is Sassa concerned about false information? Sassa Chief Executive Officer, Mr Themba Matlou, has urged members of the public to stop sharing incorrect or unverified information. He warned that false claims can create confusion and unnecessary tension across the country. Matlou reiterated that no eligibility criteria have changed and stressed that any future changes would be announced by the Minister of Social Development and formally published. What do the current SRD regulations say? The COVID-19 SRD Regulations published in 2022 set out clear eligibility criteria for individuals seeking temporary financial assistance. According to these regulations, a person may qualify for the SRD grant if they are assessed as having insufficient means. This requirement applies to all applicants, regardless of nationality and forms the foundation of the grant’s purpose as short-term relief for those in need.

Which foreign nationals may qualify under existing rules? Under the current regulations, certain foreign nationals may qualify for the SRD grant, but only if they fall within clearly defined categories. These include permanent residents and refugees. The regulations also cover holders of special permits issued under the Special Angolan Dispensation, the Lesotho Exemption Permit Dispensation or the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Dispensation. Asylum seekers may qualify only if their section 22 permit or visa is valid. What registration requirements must applicants meet? Applicants must be registered on the Department of Home Affairs database or on Sassa’s social grant database. For individuals without identity documents, a unique system-generated identifying number is required. These registration processes remain unchanged and are a core part of verifying eligibility. What additional conditions apply to SRD grant applicants? Beyond nationality or permit status, applicants must meet several additional conditions. They must be between the ages of 18 and 60 and be residing within the borders of South Africa. Applicants may not be residents of government-funded or subsidised institutions. They must also not unreasonably refuse employment or educational opportunities, reinforcing the temporary nature of the SRD grant. How many SRD applications have been received and approved? As of 1 January 2026, Sassa had received 14,135 SRD applications from individuals who are permanent residents, refugees or holders of special permits. Of these applications, 8,368 were approved, while 2,690 resulted in payments being made. These figures reflect the application of existing regulations and not any expansion of eligibility.

ALSO READ: Capitec shares smart ID fee as bank branches expand access to Home Affairs services

Image courtesy of Sassa News / Facebook