SA's 3 most expensive cities: This is where Durban ranks on the list

Durban has quietly climbed the ranks of South Africa's most expensive cities for groceries. Here is what the latest data reveals about the cost of feeding a household in 2026.

For the first time in recent months, Durban has edged ahead of Cape Town as the second most expensive major metro in South Africa when it comes to buying groceries. Johannesburg continues to hold the top position as the most costly city for food, a title it has held for eight consecutive months as of February 2026. This shift in the rankings is drawing attention to the rising cost of living in KwaZulu-Natal and what it means for households trying to manage their monthly food budgets. The data comes from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD) group, which monitors the cost of a household food basket across South Africa's three major provinces. The figures are based on on-the-ground pricing from a range of retailers in major cities, which are used as proxies for their respective provinces, reports BusinessTech.

What does a household food basket actually cost in February 2026? As of February 2026, the average cost of a household food basket in South Africa, made up of 44 essential items that reflect typical purchasing patterns, reached R5,383.81. This represents a 1.3% annual increase of R70.59 compared to February 2025. On a month-on-month basis, however, the overall basket price decreased slightly by R17.63 compared to January 2026, suggesting some short-term relief for consumers. In Durban specifically, the household food basket came in at R5,289.44 in February 2026, a marginal decrease of R5.92 or 0.1% from R5,306.47 in January 2026. Despite this minor monthly dip, the year-on-year picture tells a different story. Compared to February 2025, when the Durban basket cost R5,254.06, the city has seen an annual increase of R35.37, or 0.7%. How are food prices changing across South Africa? Of the 44 food items tracked in the PMBEJD report, 14 either became cheaper or saw no price increase year-on-year. The remaining 30 items experienced price increases, with seven of those recording double-digit inflation. This paints a mixed picture for South African consumers, where some relief is available in certain categories while others continue to strain household budgets significantly. South Africa's broader consumer inflation rate dipped to 3.5% in January 2026, down from 3.6% in December, according to Statistics South Africa. Food inflation, one of the largest contributors to overall inflation, remained flat at 4.4% for a third consecutive month. Which food items are becoming more affordable? There are areas where consumers are seeing genuine relief. The annual rate for cereal products slowed sharply in January, falling to 0.6% from 2.1% in December. White rice recorded a deflation rate of -11.0%, marking an 11th consecutive month of price decline. Maize meal inflation also dropped significantly, from 9.5% in December to 2.6% in January. In the oils and fats category, the inflation rate softened to 4.0% from 4.6% in December, with olive oil now 7.9% cheaper and butter 0.7% cheaper than a year ago. Dairy products and eggs have also become more affordable, with the milk, other dairy products and eggs category registering -0.5%. Fresh full-cream milk fell by 1.4%, fresh low-fat milk by 1.6%, and eggs by 7.6% on an annual basis. For those who buy eggs regularly, this will come as welcome news. The average price for a tray of six eggs stood at R22.90 in January 2026, down from R24.51 in January 2025 and well below the peak of R25.85 recorded in December 2023.

Why are meat prices rising so sharply? While some food categories are offering relief, meat prices are moving firmly in the other direction. The annual rate for meat accelerated to 13.5% in January 2026, up from 12.6% in December, marking the highest rate recorded for the category since December 2017 when it reached 13.9%. The primary driver behind these increases is the Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak, which has placed considerable pressure on supply. Among all 391 products tracked in the consumer price index basket, three beef products recorded the highest annual price increases of any item. Beef steak rose by 31.2%, stewing beef by 30.3%, and beef mince by 28.0%. Even more affordable cuts were not spared, with beef offal rising to 17.2% from 10.5% in December. Pork prices also climbed sharply, rising to 19.5% from 11.5%. For households in Durban and across South Africa's major metros, these meat price increases represent one of the most significant pressures on the monthly food budget, and there is little indication that relief is imminent while disease outbreaks continue to affect livestock supply chains.