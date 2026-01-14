SARS tightens the tax net on South Africans living abroad

According to BusinessTech, the growing focus on expats comes as SARS sharpens its enforcement around tax residency, an area that is frequently misunderstood and poorly managed by taxpayers who assume their affairs are settled once they depart.

A common belief among those who leave the country is that relocating overseas, or even formally renouncing South African citizenship, brings local tax responsibilities to an end. Tax Consulting SA has warned that this view is deeply flawed and can leave individuals facing serious financial consequences years after they have left South Africa.

South Africans living and working abroad are increasingly finding themselves under the microscope of the South African Revenue Service (SARS). Tax specialists have cautioned that many expats remain vulnerable to unexpected tax exposure, often because of long-held assumptions about how citizenship, emigration and tax obligations interact under South African law.

Why does leaving South Africa not end tax obligations?

The core of the problem lies in confusion between citizenship and tax residency. While citizenship is regulated by the Department of Home Affairs, tax residency falls under the authority of SARS and is governed by the Income Tax Act. These two systems operate independently of each other

Tax Consulting SA has stressed that citizenship status has no automatic bearing on tax residency. A person can give up their South African passport and still be regarded as a South African tax resident. In such cases, SARS is legally entitled to tax that individual on their worldwide income, regardless of where they live or earn.

Is SARS informed when citizenship is renounced?

Another major risk factor is the lack of communication between government departments. SARS is not automatically notified when someone renounces South African citizenship. There is no legal requirement for Home Affairs to inform SARS of such changes.

As a result, a taxpayer’s residency status on SARS’ systems often remains unchanged unless the individual takes active steps to address it. This administrative gap means SARS may continue to view an expat as a tax resident long after they believe they have cut formal ties with the country.

How do expats realise there is a problem?

Many expats only become aware of their exposure when a specific event brings their tax affairs back into focus. Tax Consulting SA has noted that these trigger events can happen years after departure and often come as a shock.

Examples include withdrawing retirement or preservation funds held in South Africa, transferring money offshore, applying for tax clearance, addressing historical tax issues, or planning a return to South Africa for work or retirement. At this point, SARS may reassess the individual’s status and determine that tax residency was never properly ended.

What are the potential consequences of incorrect assumptions?

Once SARS begins reviewing an expat’s tax position, the financial impact can be significant. The revenue authority may assess the individual on their worldwide income for several prior years, review overall tax compliance, apply exit tax rules, and impose interest and penalties.

Tax Consulting SA has warned that because SARS typically reassesses residency only when prompted, incorrect assumptions can remain undetected for long periods. When enforcement finally occurs, taxpayers are often left responding under pressure, with limited room to manage the outcome.

How does SARS determine tax residency?

Tax residency is assessed independently of nationality. SARS applies the ordinarily resident test, which considers whether South Africa remains a person’s main or usual home. This involves examining where an individual’s life is centred, including personal, social and economic ties.

SARS also uses the physical presence test, which is based on the number of days a person spends in South Africa over a defined timeframe. Depending on the circumstances, double taxation agreements between South Africa and other countries may also be relevant.

Tax Consulting SA has explained that while domestic residency tests are rooted in South African law, treaty relief is derived from international agreements. Each case depends on its specific facts and disclosures.