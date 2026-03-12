SARS takes tax collection to WhatsApp in bold move

The taxman has taken its pursuit of outstanding debt to WhatsApp. Here is everything you need to know about SARS's bold new approach to reaching non-compliant taxpayers.

The taxman has taken its pursuit of outstanding debt to WhatsApp. Here is everything you need to know about SARS's bold new approach to reaching non-compliant taxpayers.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has broadened its communication channels in a significant way, adding WhatsApp to the list of platforms through which it will contact taxpayers directly. This marks a notable shift from the traditional methods of letters and emails that taxpayers have long associated with the revenue service. Tax Consulting SA, a leading tax advisory firm, has highlighted that this change may take many taxpayers by surprise. The firm cautioned that people should no longer assume SARS will only reach out through conventional correspondence. According to MyBroadband, SARS may also make contact through other digital platforms beyond WhatsApp, as part of a wider effort to modernise its engagement with the public.

ALSO READ: South African girls outperform boys at school as gender gap widens

Why has SARS chosen WhatsApp as a contact channel? The decision to use WhatsApp is not an isolated one. SARS has been building towards this point in stages. A self-service WhatsApp channel was introduced in 2024, a broadcast channel followed in 2025, and by 2026 the revenue service had moved to making direct contact with taxpayers through the platform. SARS confirmed to BusinessTech that this progression aligns with its 2025-30 Strategic Statement, a plan that places emphasis on modernising its systems to deliver direct updates and reminders, scam alerts, and system status announcements to taxpayers. The use of WhatsApp, SARS stated, is a continuation of this strategy. The rationale is straightforward. By reaching taxpayers on platforms where they are most active, SARS aims to ensure that important notifications about outstanding obligations are seen and acted upon, rather than going unnoticed in an inbox or lost in the post. Should taxpayers be concerned about receiving a WhatsApp message from SARS? Receiving a message about tax debt through an instant messaging service can be an unexpected and unsettling experience. However, Tax Consulting SA emphasised that ignoring such messages, or assuming they are not genuine, could have serious financial consequences. SARS is deploying technology, data analytics, and third-party information to identify taxpayers with outstanding obligations and engage them directly. The firm noted that the tax authority is becoming increasingly sophisticated in its approach, operating with greater speed and connectivity than at any previous point. In addition to its digital outreach, SARS has strengthened ties with financial institutions and engaged legal professionals to pursue civil judgments against those who remain non-compliant.

What warning does a taxpayer receive before SARS takes action? Despite the more assertive approach, Tax Consulting SA confirmed that SARS does not act without prior notice. Before any collection steps are taken, the revenue service issues Letters of Final Demand. These letters formally notify taxpayers of their outstanding debt and make clear that a failure to engage will result in further enforcement action being pursued. This process means that taxpayers receiving a WhatsApp message from SARS are likely already in an advanced stage of the collection process, making it all the more important to respond promptly rather than dismiss the message How much tax debt is SARS trying to recover? The urgency behind SARS's intensified collection drive becomes clearer when viewed against the scale of South Africa's outstanding tax debt. As at 31 January 2026, the total outstanding tax debt had reached R646 billion. Of that figure, R518.2 billion is classified as undisputed debt, meaning it is legally recoverable and not currently subject to any objection or litigation. Tax Consulting SA described this portion of the debt as low-hanging fruit, noting that SARS is actively working to recover these funds. The sheer volume of recoverable debt provides a compelling reason for the revenue service to pursue every available avenue, including direct messaging through WhatsApp. Is SARS on track with its tax collection targets? Despite its efforts, SARS collected R79.4 billion in tax debt by 31 January 2026, leaving it approximately R15 billion short of its collection targets for that period. Tax Consulting SA attributed this shortfall to a combination of operational and structural difficulties. Delays in bringing on additional collection staff hampered early enforcement efforts, while a rise in disputed tax debts and an increase in deferred payment arrangements have narrowed the pool of debt that can be recovered immediately. These challenges appear to have strengthened SARS's resolve to pursue outstanding obligations through every means at its disposal, with direct WhatsApp contact now firmly part of that strategy. Taxpayers with unresolved tax matters would be well advised to take any communication from SARS seriously, whatever platform it arrives on.

Image courtesy of iStock