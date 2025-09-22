 SARS to limit ‘safety belt’ for tax assessments, here’s what it means for you
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

SARS is no longer holding high protection for taxpayers who make honest mistakes in their tax statements by limiting the use of an error phrase in tax assessments.

Tax 2025
Tax 2025 / iStock

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is limiting the use of the phrase "bona fide inadvertent error" in tax assessments. This phrase has long protected taxpayers from penalties for honest mistakes in their tax statements.

What is Changing?

The National Treasury's new Tax Amendment Bills have provided "clarity" on the use of Section 222(1) of the Tax Administration Act (TAA). The phrase "bona fide inadvertent error" will no longer be a layer of protection for taxpayers who make genuine errors in their statements. Instead, it will only apply to cases of substantial understatement, a category triggered by an objective calculation, not taxpayer behaviour.

What Does This Mean for Taxpayers?

Taxpayers who make innocent misstatements without the intention to deceive the taxman will no longer be protected from penalties. SARS will soon see these errors as negligence and impose penalties. This change will have a significant impact on taxpayers, especially during tax filing season when errors are more likely to occur

How Will This Affect Taxpayers?

Taxpayers who try to argue their case or pursue the matter in court will face penalties, interest and SARS's collection powers. This could lead to frozen bank accounts, attached assets, or debt collectors appointed without warning. Taxpayers will need to be more vigilant and take steps to ensure accuracy in their tax filings.

What Can Taxpayers Do?

To avoid penalties, taxpayers should file on time and accurately. They should assume that every mistake, however honest, will be treated as an understatement with SARS penalties imposed. It is crucial for taxpayers to take extra care when filing their tax returns and seek professional help if needed.

