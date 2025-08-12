Job crisis deepens: SA unemployment soars to 33.2% as youth face staggering jobless rate
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
South Africa's unemployment rate increases to 33.2% in Q2 2025, with only 19,000 new jobs created despite 159,000 more people entering the workforce.
The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) from Stats SA has cast a gloomy shadow over South Africa's economic prospects, revealing a concerning increase in the unemployment rate to 33.2% in Q2 2025.
This upward trend is a stark reminder of the country's persistent struggles with job creation and labour market instability.
According to a report by BusinessTech, 159,000 more people entered the workforce between April and June 2025 but only 19,000 were employed, while 140,000 were unemployed.
The youth unemployment rate remains a pressing concern, with 62.4% of those aged 15-24 without jobs, highlighting the need for targeted youth employment programmes.
Long-term unemployment is rampant, with 76.5% of unemployed persons having been without work for a year or more, emphasising the importance of addressing skills erosion and psychological impacts.
Gauteng (95,000) and Eastern Cape (89,000) saw significant employment increases, while Western Cape (-117,000), KwaZulu-Natal (-86,000) and Northern Cape (-28,000) experienced notable decreases.
The unemployment crisis demands a unified response from government, business and labour. Policymakers must prioritise job creation, skills development and social support systems to mitigate the effects of unemployment and stimulate economic growth.
Image courtesy of iStock
