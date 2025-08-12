Job crisis deepens: SA unemployment soars to 33.2% as youth face staggering jobless rate

The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) from Stats SA has cast a gloomy shadow over South Africa's economic prospects, revealing a concerning increase in the unemployment rate to 33.2% in Q2 2025.

This upward trend is a stark reminder of the country's persistent struggles with job creation and labour market instability.

According to a report by BusinessTech, 159,000 more people entered the workforce between April and June 2025 but only 19,000 were employed, while 140,000 were unemployed.