SA is one of four countries with the worst maternity ‘pay’ in the world

While South African mothers are entitled to four consecutive months of maternity leave, they are not entitled to pay. Here’s what the Global Maternity Leave Report for 2025 says…

The Global Maternity Leave Report for 2025 by UK-based Moorepay has placed South Africa and three other countries at the bottom of it’s world rankings. According to the report, while mothers are entitled to four consecutive months of maternity leave they are not guaranteed any maternity pay. The report places a focus on leave benefits on governmental pages in all countries. The rankings display the real value of maternity leave worldwide for women who earn their country’s national average income. Alongside South Africa, the United States, Papua New Guinea and Tonga offer no maternity pay.

Global Maternity Leave Report for 2025 / Moorepay screenshot

Highest-ranked countries in terms of Maternity Leave

On the flipside, Norway has the highest maternity pay globally. This equates to about $73,955 International Dollars (the international dollar is a hypothetical currency that is equivalent to the US dollar in terms of purchasing power parity). This figure takes into account local spending power. In second place is Romania, which offers Intl$49,777. In addition, Romania offers the longest maternity leave period. The first 63 days of their maternity leave are mandatory but mothers are allowed to continue for up to two years. In our continent, Egypt has the highest pay of Intl$10,161 on average. Eswatini, out of the countries that pay for maternity leave, offers the lowest amount.

South African labour laws

The Employment and Labour Department states that female employees are entitled to at least four consecutive months of unpaid maternity leave, as set out in the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA). This leave may start up to four weeks before the expected due date or earlier if recommended by a medical professional. After childbirth, employees may not return to work for six weeks unless a doctor confirms they are medically fit. While employers are not required to pay salaries during maternity leave, employees may apply for benefits through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

Possible parental leave changes in SA According to a report by BusinessTech, mothers may not be guaranteed any maternity pay in SA but there might be some changes in the near future. Currently, mothers are entitled to four months of maternity leave while fathers are entitled to 10 days. This does not, however, take into account mothers who are the breadwinners in their homes. In 2023, the Gauteng High Court ruled that specific conditions within the Basic Conditions of Employment were unconstitutional. This interim measure is put in place for 24 months to allow lawmakers to change the laws within SA. However, the declaration has no force or effect until the Constitutional Court confirms it.

