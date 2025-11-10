SA nationwide shutdown: Women rally together to demand GBV be declared national disaster

Women across South Africa are uniting in a national shutdown to demand urgent action against GBV and femicide.

Women across South Africa are uniting in a national shutdown to demand urgent action against GBV and femicide.

On Friday, 21 November, women across South Africa plan to bring the country to a standstill. They are calling for a complete halt of all paid and unpaid work, from offices to universities to private homes. The G20 Women's Shutdown, led by Women for Change, coincides with the G20 Leaders' Summit, which will be held in Johannesburg on 22 and 23 November. They are also urging participants to avoid spending money for the entire day. The aim is to demonstrate the scale of the economic and social impact that women and LGBTQI+ individuals hold in their daily lives and what happens when their voices and labour are withdrawn. The call comes against the backdrop of severe and escalating violence. According to Women for Change, a woman loses her life every 2.5 hours in South Africa. For those advocating for change, this is incompatible with any global conversation about development and progress. Women for Change have played a central role in leading this planned shutdown and mobilising action online. Since the announcement of this campaign, people have already changed their profile pictures to purple in solidarity with the movement. The petition by Women for Change, as of publishing, has 691,204 verified signatures.

Why are people calling for GBV to be declared a national disaster? Organisers argue that gender-based violence and femicide have reached crisis levels, requiring the same urgency and national coordination used in natural disasters or public health emergencies. The statistics from Women For Change are stark: at least 15 women are murdered every day in South Africa, and 117 rape cases are reported daily. Even these numbers reflect only a fraction of the problem, with an estimated 95% of rape cases going unreported. Many victims experience violence at the hands of partners, former partners, relatives or close acquaintances. Countless women remain trapped in their own homes, facing abuse in silence. According to the organisation, this “relentless war” against women and children has been documented for years What has been done so far? In 2020, the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide was introduced in Parliament, intended to improve response and accountability. However, Women for Change notes that progress has been limited. Lack of urgency, inadequate funding, and slow implementation have created a gap between policy and reality. This has coincided with what they say are the highest femicide rates to date. Between April 2023 and March 2024, SAPS crime statistics recorded 5,578 women and 1,656 children killed. Femicide increased by 33.8% in a single year. Reports of rape reached 42,569 cases. For advocates, the silence surrounding this spike reflects a lack of decisive government action.

What changes are being demanded? Supporters of the shutdown are calling on the government to immediately declare GBV and femicide a national disaster. This, they argue, would trigger nationwide mobilisation of resources and political focus. Their demands include: Judicial and legislative reforms They call for consistent opposition to bail in cases involving child sexual abuse, rape, domestic violence, attempted murder, and murder when evidence shows danger to survivors. They also call for life sentences without parole for gang rape, femicide, child sexual abuse or murder, along with mandatory psychological assessments and rehabilitation. Immediate disciplinary action against police, court officials, and social workers who mishandle cases is another key point. Funding for the National Strategic Plan on GBVF Advocates want urgent budget allocations for the 2025–2030 implementation of the plan signed in 2020. They also highlight the importance of prioritising the newly passed National Council on GBVF Bill of 2024. Public access to the National Sex Offenders Register The call includes making the register fully accessible and ensuring all individuals convicted of GBVF-related crimes are listed to help communities protect women and children. Education and awareness They propose the introduction of school curricula covering consent and gender equality, as well as year-round awareness programmes in schools, workplaces, communities and media.

What future do organisers and women want to see? Ending GBVF and femicide is described as essential for South Africa’s wellbeing. Advocates argue that this violence represents the most extreme form of gender inequality and a violation of human rights. They believe that change must happen at every level of society for women and children to live safely and freely. The planned shutdown is intended as a clear message: the crisis can no longer be delayed or deprioritised as inevitable.

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

Image courtesy of Women for Change