South African girls outperform boys at school as gender gap widens

South African schoolgirls are outperforming their male peers at nearly every level of education and the data revealing this trend is both striking and sobering. Girls are consistently pulling ahead, while boys are increasingly disengaged, dropping out and being left behind.

Why are girls outperforming boys in South African schools?

The gender gap in South African education does not begin in high school. According to Daily Maverick, girls in South African primary schools outscore boys in both mathematics and reading. This is a particularly remarkable finding given that, globally, boys tend to outperform girls in mathematics.

Data from the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (Timss) 2023, shows that South African girls outscored boys by an average of 29 points in mathematics and by 49 points in reading in the 2021 Progress in International Reading Study.

Of the 58 countries participating in Timss at the primary level, boys significantly outscored girls in 40 countries and there were no achievement differences in 17. South Africa was the only country where girls significantly outscored boys in mathematics.

Is the matric gender gap cause for concern?

At the matric level, the divide is equally pronounced. According to IOL, girls now make up 56% of matric candidates in South Africa, compared to 44% boys. Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube raised concerns about this trend, warning that boys are increasingly being marginalised by the education system.

Minister Gwarube also cautioned that boys who leave school early are particularly vulnerable to social ills, including recruitment into gangs. The stronger representation of girls has been attributed in part to protective measures such as the removal of pregnancy as a barrier to education.