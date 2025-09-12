This SA accent bagged second place in world’s 50 sexiest
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
We know there are quite a few different accents in our rainbow nation, but one familiar sound has taken the second spot in the list of sexiest accents in the world.
The sexiest accents in the world are subjective, but one thing's for sure: South African accents are endearing.
Coming in at number two on the list of sexiest accents, the Afrikaans accent is turning heads globally. With its unique blend of Dutch, indigenous languages and other influences, Afrikaans is a language that is quite fascinating.
While opinions may vary, some accents are consistently ranked as the most appealing. The French accent, for example, is often described as romantic and sensual, while the Italian accent is known for its passion and romance.
Bagging that second prize is no small feat and in a way, we can be proud that an SA based-accent has a global appeal. Whether it's the accent's melodic sound or its cultural significance, one thing's for sure, Afrikaans is a language that's hard to ignore.
Other accents that made it on the list
Here are other accents that also made the list:
French: Often described as romantic and sensual.
Italian: Known for passion and romance.
Spanish: Associated with romance and warmth.
British English: Perceived as authoritative and sophisticated.
Scottish: Praised for its charm and relaxing tone.
Image courtesy of iStock
