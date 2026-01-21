R178 million gone in one go: PowerBall Jackpot has a winner

The win places this draw among the most significant moments in the country’s lottery history, not only because of the size of the payout but also due to the fact that a single ticket claimed the entire amount. At the time of reporting, the identity of the winner has not yet been made public.

South Africa has a new PowerBall multimillionaire after one ticket matched all the winning numbers in Tuesday’s draw on 20 January. The national lottery operator, ITHUBA, confirmed that only one player successfully predicted the five main numbers as well as the bonus ball, securing a massive R178,955,240.90 jackpot.

What happened in the 20 January PowerBall draw?

In Tuesday’s draw, the winning PowerBall numbers were 2, 3, 16, 17 and 35, with the bonus ball being 5. By matching all six numbers, the player walked away with the full jackpot, ending a period of anticipation as the prize climbed to one of its highest-ever levels.

According to East Coast Radio’s sister station JacarandaFM, the lottery operator has indicated that the winner has not yet been identified, which is not unusual immediately after such a large draw. Winners often take time to check their tickets and begin the process of claiming their prize.

Why is this jackpot considered historic?

The R178.9 million payout ranks as one of the largest PowerBall wins in South Africa’s national lottery history. Jackpots of this size are rare and tend to attract significant attention, as they highlight the scale of prizes that can be won through the game.

Such wins often spark renewed interest in upcoming draws, especially when a single ticket claims the full amount rather than the prize being shared between multiple winners. In this case, only one correct entry matched all the required numbers

What were the PowerBall Plus results?

While the main PowerBall draw produced a jackpot winner, the same could not be said for PowerBall Plus. There was no jackpot winner in the PowerBall Plus category from Tuesday’s draw.

The PowerBall Plus numbers drawn were 1, 5, 7, 15 and 40, with the bonus ball being 4. Despite players matching some of the numbers, none managed to predict the full combination required to secure the top prize.