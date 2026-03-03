LISTEN: Dr Zulu reassures on hormone disrupting chemicals in sanitary pads

Dr Siyanda Zulu, an obstetrician and gynaecologist specialising in fertility, addressed the issue with Stacey and J Sbu. The discussion followed the release of a study published in February by researchers from the University of Free State , which detected endocrine-disrupting chemicals in every sanitary pad product tested.

Recent findings about hormone-disrupting chemicals in sanitary pads sold in South Africa have raised alarm among women and parents of young girls. However, a fertility specialist says the evidence does not support claims that these products pose a significant health risk.

What did the study find?

The study identified the presence of endocrine-disrupting chemicals in all sanitary pads that were examined. These findings quickly gained attention on social media, where concerns about fertility, cancer and other reproductive health conditions began circulating widely.

The detection of these chemicals prompted anxiety about what regular use of sanitary pads might mean for long-term health, particularly for young girls who may use these products from early adolescence.

How significant are the chemical levels?

Dr Zulu explained that while the presence of endocrine-disrupting chemicals initially caused concern, the concentration levels detected are critical to understanding the actual risk.

“The concentrations are present at a much lower level to have an effect in terms of disrupting the endocrine system and affecting or even leading to cancer,” he said.

He added that endocrine-disrupting chemicals are not unique to menstrual products. They are present in everyday life, including in water, food and various personal care products. In comparison with these other sources, sanitary pads, tampons and panty liners contribute a significantly low proportion to overall chemical exposure.

Do sanitary pads cause infertility or cancer?

One of the most common claims circulating online is that sanitary pads can cause infertility. Others suggest links to cancer, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or endometriosis.

Dr Zulu addressed these concerns directly. While acknowledging that small amounts of these chemicals are present, he stated that there is insufficient evidence to support claims that sanitary products cause such serious health conditions.

“You’ll need a much higher concentration for it to cause all those issues,” he explained.

According to the fertility specialist, current scientific evidence does not demonstrate that the levels detected in sanitary pads are capable of disrupting reproductive health or increasing cancer risk.