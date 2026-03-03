LISTEN: Dr Zulu reassures on hormone disrupting chemicals in sanitary pads
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
A fertility specialist and OBGYN weighs in on what the hormone-disrupting chemicals found in menstrual products mean for women’s health and why current evidence offers reassurance.
A fertility specialist and OBGYN weighs in on what the hormone-disrupting chemicals found in menstrual products mean for women’s health and why current evidence offers reassurance.
Recent findings about hormone-disrupting chemicals in sanitary pads sold in South Africa have raised alarm among women and parents of young girls. However, a fertility specialist says the evidence does not support claims that these products pose a significant health risk.
Dr Siyanda Zulu, an obstetrician and gynaecologist specialising in fertility, addressed the issue with Stacey and J Sbu. The discussion followed the release of a study published in February by researchers from the University of Free State, which detected endocrine-disrupting chemicals in every sanitary pad product tested.
What did the study find?
The study identified the presence of endocrine-disrupting chemicals in all sanitary pads that were examined. These findings quickly gained attention on social media, where concerns about fertility, cancer and other reproductive health conditions began circulating widely.
The detection of these chemicals prompted anxiety about what regular use of sanitary pads might mean for long-term health, particularly for young girls who may use these products from early adolescence.
How significant are the chemical levels?
Dr Zulu explained that while the presence of endocrine-disrupting chemicals initially caused concern, the concentration levels detected are critical to understanding the actual risk.
“The concentrations are present at a much lower level to have an effect in terms of disrupting the endocrine system and affecting or even leading to cancer,” he said.
He added that endocrine-disrupting chemicals are not unique to menstrual products. They are present in everyday life, including in water, food and various personal care products. In comparison with these other sources, sanitary pads, tampons and panty liners contribute a significantly low proportion to overall chemical exposure.
Do sanitary pads cause infertility or cancer?
One of the most common claims circulating online is that sanitary pads can cause infertility. Others suggest links to cancer, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or endometriosis.
Dr Zulu addressed these concerns directly. While acknowledging that small amounts of these chemicals are present, he stated that there is insufficient evidence to support claims that sanitary products cause such serious health conditions.
“You’ll need a much higher concentration for it to cause all those issues,” he explained.
According to the fertility specialist, current scientific evidence does not demonstrate that the levels detected in sanitary pads are capable of disrupting reproductive health or increasing cancer risk.
Should women change the products they use?
Dr Zulu was clear that there is no recommendation for women to stop using sanitary pads based on the available evidence. There is currently no proof that these products affect fertility outcomes or overall reproductive health.
He advised that women experiencing hormonal symptoms, heavy menstrual bleeding, fertility challenges or signs of early puberty in their daughters should not immediately attribute these issues to menstrual products. Instead, he recommended seeking medical advice to investigate potential underlying health conditions.
Why is reliable medical guidance important?
The discussion highlighted the role of credible medical expertise in addressing public health concerns. Social media platforms have amplified fears around the study’s findings, often without scientific context.
Dr Zulu emphasised the importance of evidence-based information. While ongoing research and monitoring of chemical exposure remain important, current data indicate that the concentration levels found in sanitary products do not pose a significant health risk.
If you missed it live, listen in below:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: Dr Zulu reassures on hormone disrupting chemicals in sanitary pads
A fertility specialist and OBGYN weighs in on what the hormone-disruptin...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Proposed labour law changes could redefine independent contractors
Proposed labour law changes could see gig workers and independent contra...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago