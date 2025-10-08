Ramsgate dog rescue: Brave Med-Evac team pulls off heartwarming save

In the coastal town of Ramsgate, an ordinary day turned into an extraordinary tale of courage, compassion and teamwork when Med-Evac Ambulance received a rather unusual call - a distressed dog trapped beneath a vehicle.

The situation was tense. The poor animal had somehow become wedged between the vehicle’s cross member, stabiliser bar, engine mount, and body, a position so tight that even the most determined bystanders couldn’t free him. From jacks to a breakdown truck, every attempt to help only deepened the worry that time was running out for the frightened dog.

Then came a moment of calm amidst the chaos. A Med-Evac paramedic, guided by experience and empathy, stepped in. Understanding that panic could make things worse, he carefully sedated the trembling animal.

With incredible precision and steady hands, he worked through the narrowest of gaps near the engine mount, gently manoeuvring the dog’s head until, at last, freedom!