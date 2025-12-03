Rage bait named Oxford’s word of the year for 2025 but what does it mean?

Listen up, boomers, millennials, Gen X and older Gen Zs. Rage bait is Oxford’s word of the year, and we break down what it means and why it’s taking over online life.

If you’ve ever scrolled through your social media feed and suddenly felt your blood pressure rise, you’ve probably brushed up against something called rage bait. It’s that sneaky online content that seems designed to make you mutter, "Yoh, what now?" as you doom-scroll through the comments. Oxford University Press has crowned rage bait as its word or phrase of the year for 2025 after the term exploded in usage over the past 12 months. The publisher noted that the expression has seen a threefold increase, which is hardly surprising if you’ve spent even five minutes online lately. According to BBC News, rage bait outperformed two other finalists, aura farming and biohack, to take the top spot. The shortlist reflects the moods and digital habits shaping this online era. In the age of constant outrage and “no ways, not again” reactions, the winner feels spot-on.

What exactly is rage bait? Even if you’ve never used the phrase, you’ve almost certainly been rage baited. Oxford University Press defines it as online content crafted to provoke anger or outright outrage by being offensive, frustrating or intentionally provocative. In other words, it’s that thing that pops up just when your day was going fine, turning your mood from calm to annoyed in seconds. It’s a close cousin of clickbait, which aims to lure you in with curiosity. Rage bait goes for a more chaotic strategy: get people mad, get them talking (or fighting in this case) and let the algorithm feast. Why is rage baiting profitable? Much like that one auntie who enjoys stirring the pot at a family gathering, rage bait thrives on drama. The more emotionally charged the reactions, the more engagement the content receives. That engagement translates into boosted visibility, increased traffic and engagement, and ultimately, monetised attention. The angrier you are, the more likely you are to comment or share the post with a firm “this can’t be real.” For content creators, that’s pure gold. Engagement is engagement, even if it comes with steam coming out of your ears. What were the other shortlisted words? While rage bait may have taken the crown, the other contenders also paint a picture of where online culture is heading. What is aura farming? Aura farming refers to cultivating an impressive or charismatic public persona by subtly projecting confidence or mystique. Think of it as curating your aesthetic so carefully that people assume your life is permanently soft, even when you’re out here hustling like everyone else. What does biohack mean? Biohacking involves trying to improve physical or mental performance by adjusting diet, exercise or lifestyle, or by using supplements, devices or other interventions. The three words were put to a public vote, which influenced the final decision made by Oxford’s language experts.

Why is rage bait so relevant right now? Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Languages, explained that the rise of the term reflects a growing awareness of online manipulation. He noted that while the internet once relied on curiosity to pull people in, today’s digital world focuses more on influencing emotional reactions. This shift highlights how online culture has evolved from “come look at this interesting thing” to “come be outraged so you stay online longer.” Grathwohl said the trend ties into a broader conversation about navigating humanity in a tech-driven world. The internet may be serving chaos but at least we’re learning how to clock the tactics. How does this compare to last year’s word? Last year’s winner, brain rot, captured the exhausting mental fog fuelled by mindless scrolling on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Grathwohl noted that the 2024 and 2025 winners form a cycle: outrage drives engagement, algorithms accelerate the drama, and users end up mentally drained. What about other dictionaries? While Oxford went with rage bait, other dictionaries also released their picks for 2025. Cambridge Dictionary chose parasocial, describing the one-sided emotional connection fans feel with celebrities. Their example? The collective fixation on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement. Meanwhile, Collins Dictionary opted for vibe coding, referring to creating an app or website simply by describing it to AI rather than writing the code manually. It’s a very “tell the bot what you want, and boom, it’s done” kind of era. Honestly? It’s all so on brand for the internet right now.

