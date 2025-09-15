QUIZ: Can you name all 9 SA provinces?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
We've got highlighted pictures of each province and options for you to choose from, do you think you could get 9 out of 9? Try our quiz!
After watching a video of the iconic Dream Boys, we were left thinking - how many South Africans are able to pinpoint and name all 9 provinces?
@dreamboysza Name 3 provinces for R5 000 😭💙 #southafrica #dreamboysza #capetown ♬ original sound - Dream Boys
To test our theory, we’ve created a quiz with highlighted provinces. All you have to do is select which province it is.
Let us know on Facebook how many you got right!
Image courtesy of TikTok and africansky.com
Image courtesy of TikTok and africansky.com
