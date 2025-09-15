 QUIZ: Can you name all 9 SA provinces?
QUIZ: Can you name all 9 SA provinces?

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

We've got highlighted pictures of each province and options for you to choose from, do you think you could get 9 out of 9? Try our quiz!

Dream Boys
Dream Boys / Dreamboysza / TikTok

After watching a video of the iconic Dream Boys, we were left thinking - how many South Africans are able to pinpoint and name all 9 provinces? 

@dreamboysza Name 3 provinces for R5 000 😭💙 #southafrica #dreamboysza #capetown ♬ original sound - Dream Boys

To test our theory, we’ve created a quiz with highlighted provinces. All you have to do is select which province it is. 

Let us know on Facebook how many you got right! 

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner

Image courtesy of TikTok and africansky.com

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

