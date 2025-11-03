Prime Circle mark 25 years with the release of new single ‘Unsteady Hearts’

South African rock icons Prime Circle have reached a defining moment in their career, celebrating 25 years of anthems, eight studio albums, and countless memorable performances. Their journey, marked by resilience and reinvention, continues with the release of their latest single, ‘Unsteady Hearts,’ a song that encapsulates the band’s enduring spirit and evolution.

How are they celebrating their 25th anniversary?

To honour this milestone, Prime Circle have unveiled a new single and a national anniversary tour. The tour will feature performances alongside some of the country’s most beloved artists, including Lee Cole, TREE63, Cantrel, and The Black Cat Bones. Together, they’ll bring an unmissable lineup of South African rock to stages across the nation.

What is ‘Unsteady Hearts’ about?

According to Jacaranda FM, ‘Unsteady Hearts’, set for release on 7 November, marks a fresh yet familiar direction for the band. Bassist and founding member Marco Gomes describes it as “an easy-listening rock ballad” built around a universal message: not to settle. Gomes explains that the track is about recognising when it’s time to move forward in life, whether in love, friendship or work, rather than staying stagnant.

“Life is short, and you have to make the best of what you’ve got,” he says. “If you’re sharing your life with somebody, it should be with a person who helps you become better people together.”