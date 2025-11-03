Prime Circle mark 25 years with the release of new single ‘Unsteady Hearts’
Prime Circle are celebrating 25 years of music with their powerful new single 'Unsteady Hearts' and a nationwide anniversary tour.
South African rock icons Prime Circle have reached a defining moment in their career, celebrating 25 years of anthems, eight studio albums, and countless memorable performances. Their journey, marked by resilience and reinvention, continues with the release of their latest single, ‘Unsteady Hearts,’ a song that encapsulates the band’s enduring spirit and evolution.
How are they celebrating their 25th anniversary?
To honour this milestone, Prime Circle have unveiled a new single and a national anniversary tour. The tour will feature performances alongside some of the country’s most beloved artists, including Lee Cole, TREE63, Cantrel, and The Black Cat Bones. Together, they’ll bring an unmissable lineup of South African rock to stages across the nation.
What is ‘Unsteady Hearts’ about?
According to Jacaranda FM, ‘Unsteady Hearts’, set for release on 7 November, marks a fresh yet familiar direction for the band. Bassist and founding member Marco Gomes describes it as “an easy-listening rock ballad” built around a universal message: not to settle. Gomes explains that the track is about recognising when it’s time to move forward in life, whether in love, friendship or work, rather than staying stagnant.
“Life is short, and you have to make the best of what you’ve got,” he says. “If you’re sharing your life with somebody, it should be with a person who helps you become better people together.”
How did the band approach writing their new single?
The song was written collectively while on tour, a creative process that helped capture the chemistry and raw emotion behind the music. Vocalist Gavin Edwards notes that the band wanted to “keep everything as basic as possible,” allowing the melody and emotion to shine. This stripped-back approach marks a slight departure from some of their previous work, focusing more on heart than complexity.
What have they learned after 25 years in music?
Reflecting on the band’s longevity, guitarist Dirk Bisschoff says the journey has been a humbling one. Gratitude, he explains, is the lesson that stands out most after two and a half decades in the industry.
“Nothing is guaranteed,” Bisschoff reflects. “Everything can change in an instant, so you need to stay humble, appreciate the moment, and never take fans for granted; they’re the reason we’re still here.”
How are they connecting with fans during this celebration?
In celebration of their 25-year journey, Prime Circle appeared on ECR's sister station, Jacaranda FM for a special Friday Live session, where they performed their beloved hit ‘She Always Gets What She Wants.’
As they mark this milestone, Prime Circle’s legacy as one of South Africa’s most influential rock bands remains firmly intact. With ‘Unsteady Hearts,’ they reaffirm not only their musical relevance but also their enduring connection with fans old and new.
