Popular call app under fire: South Africa's privacy battle

Truecaller, a popular caller identification app, is facing scrutiny from South Africa's Information Regulator for allegedly violating the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

The investigation follows complaints from companies and individuals claiming the app's practices infringe on their rights, reports BusinessTech.

Truecaller's crowdsourcing mechanism for flagging spam has raised concerns about data privacy and the balance between the need for businesses to reach customers and the right individuals’ have to privacy.

The app's popularity in South Africa stems from its ability to warn users about potential spammers and scammers.

However, legitimate businesses have raised concerns about being mislabeled as spam, affecting their customer reach and sales. Truecaller's practice of charging businesses a fee to whitelist their numbers has also been criticised, with one small ISP likening it to blackmail and extortion. The fee of $590 (R10,400) per month for 5,000 calls translates to roughly R2.18 extra per call.

The Information Regulator will assess Truecaller's practices against the eight conditions set out in POPIA, including informing users how their data will be used, ensuring secure data usage and limiting data collection to what's necessary. The regulator has already taken enforcement action against companies that fail to follow the rules.