POLL: What is the perfect amount of biltong for one serving?

A dietitian's recent revelation that 30g of biltong was the perfect serving size had us feeling a tad bit confused. To quell our confusion, we created a poll to find out what you think! What is the perfect biltong serving size?

Ah, biltong, the pride and joy of South Africa! Sure, some might compare it to North American jerky but let’s be honest, nothing comes close to the rich, mouth-watering flavour of proper SA biltong.

ALSO READ: KZN nutritionist explains why biltong is not healthy

A local dietitian's serving suggestion of 30g did not impress us

Recently, a local dietitian sparked quite the debate by suggesting an actual serving size for biltong. Yes, you read that right, a serving size! While most of us know there’s no science to it (you just grab a handful and live your best life), Jade Seeliger had other ideas. According to Seeliger, the ideal portion should fit into… a matchbox. “Think of a handful (about 30g) of biltong as the same as a decent serving of meat on your plate. Perfect for a snack, gym fuel, or padkos,” she explains.

ECR staff share their ideal serving size

Now, we don’t know about you, but a matchbox sounds more like a tease than a treat! To put an end to our confusion, we decided to ask staff around the ECR office to find out what everyone really thinks about this so-called ‘serving size.’ Ruan was quick to share his (very passionate) view: “1kg of wet and fatty is the ideal serving size. In fact, it should be the norm.” Kirsten channelled her inner Mean Girls moment:“The limit does not exist.” Sinqobile didn’t need to think twice: “Copy and paste Kirsten’s answer.” Esona had the right idea: “A bowl, bro. It’s never enough, though.” To wrap things up, Thane had the final word (and he didn’t mince it): “The ideal serving size is probably 100g. A matchbox is just wasting your time.”

Where do you stand? Are you team matchbox or team bottomless bag? Answer our poll below:



Image courtesy of iStock

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!