POLL: Should South Africa ban social media for minors?

Following the news of Australia and France’s social media ban for under-16s and 15s, we’re taking a look at how this would look in a South African context.

Emma Sadlier, founder and CEO of the Digital Law Company, has shared her views as a social media law expert, expressing concern about the effectiveness of banning young South Africans from social media platforms.

What is being proposed and debated? The discussion centres on banning social media use for children and teenagers, following moves by countries like France and Australia to restrict access for users under the ages of 15 and 16. While Sadlier supports age-gating, she questions whether such a ban would work in South Africa.



When did this discussion gain attention? The conversation gained traction after international news about France and Australia implementing age-based social media restrictions, prompting local debate on whether similar laws could or should be introduced in South Africa.

Where would enforcement challenges arise? Sadlier explained that enforcement would be difficult in South Africa because many major social media companies do not have registered offices in the country, making it hard to hold them legally accountable.

Why does Sadlier believe the ban may not be successful? She believes the law would lack impact if platforms cannot be forced to comply. Without local offices, there would be no companies to fine or representatives to hold responsible, rendering the policy largely ineffective.

How do other countries approach enforcement? Sadlier pointed to Australia’s approach, where fines are imposed on companies if underage users access platforms, rather than criminalising children. However, she noted that even existing South African laws struggle with compliance, raising concerns that new regulations would not be properly enforced.

