Phone use and sleep: The content, not the light, may be the real culprit
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
You've heard the advice to put your phone away before bed to avoid blue light, but new research suggests this may not be the whole story. We’re taking a look into the surprising reasons your phone could be disrupting your sleep, from the content you consume to your bedtime habits.
You've heard the advice to put your phone away before bed to avoid blue light, but new research suggests this may not be the whole story. We’re taking a look into the surprising reasons your phone could be disrupting your sleep, from the content you consume to your bedtime habits.
It’s a common piece of advice: put your phone away before bed because of blue light. We’ve been told that the blue light emitted from our screens suppresses melatonin, the hormone that signals to our brain that it’s time to sleep, leading to restless nights and tired mornings.
However, new research suggests the truth is far more complex than we once thought. While blue light can lower melatonin, its impact may be less significant than we previously believed, and other factors could be the real culprits behind your poor sleep, reports IOL.
Lauren E. Hartstein, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Arizona, points out that the evidence linking blue light directly to sleep disruption is not as clear-cut as once assumed.
Many of the studies that support this connection are now considered outdated or were conducted in controlled laboratory settings that don't accurately reflect real-world conditions. For instance, a well-known 2014 Harvard study found that reading on an iPad at maximum brightness for four hours delayed sleep onset by only 10 minutes. This raises a crucial question: how many of us actually use our devices so intensely right before bed?
Stuart Peirson, a professor of circadian neuroscience at Oxford University, explains that sleep and our body's response to light are highly dependent on intensity. To put a smartphone's light into perspective, a phone screen generates about 40 lux, while the sun emits roughly 100,000 lux during peak hours. This stark comparison suggests that the light from a phone is relatively minimal compared to other sources and may not be the sole cause of your sleep problems.
ALSO READ: The weirdest things we’ve asked AI: Stacey Norman & J Sbu’s hilarious (yet informative) chat
If blue light isn't the primary issue, what else is keeping you awake? Experts point to several other factors that are often overlooked.
Content anxiety: Peirson argues that reading stressful work emails, doomscrolling through negative news, or getting hooked on an endless social media feed can trigger anxiety and overstimulation, which are significant barriers to a good night’s sleep.
Doomscrolling and delayed bedtime: The endless scrolling or engaging in late-night group chats can cause you to lose track of time. This can delay your bedtime and shorten your overall sleep window, disrupting your circadian rhythm.
Notifications and interruptions: Many people sleep with their phones close by, allowing notifications to ping throughout the night. Even if you don't consciously wake up, these pings can fragment your sleep cycles and leave you feeling groggy in the morning.
Daytime habits: The amount of natural light you get during the day can influence how sensitive you are to artificial light at night. Research suggests that getting plenty of sunlight during the day can reduce the impact of screen light on your melatonin levels in the evening.
Screen proximity and brightness: Mariana Figueiro, a scientist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, adds that how you use your screens matters. Watching television from across the room has little effect on melatonin, while holding a device close to your face for an extended period at full brightness can have a more significant impact.
Given these findings, you may wonder if products like blue light-blocking glasses are worth the investment. The wellness industry has capitalised on the fear of blue light with a wide range of products, from special light bulbs to screen filters.
While some people, such as shift workers or those with jet lag, might benefit, a 2021 review found that the evidence is inconclusive. Many studies on these products fail to measure participants’ actual light exposure accurately, making it difficult to determine their effectiveness.
ALSO READ: The unlikely revival of an iconic phone
Rather than fixating on blue light, here are some practical and easy-to-follow tips for better sleep:
Set a device curfew: Try to stop using screens at least 30 minutes before bed. Use this time to wind down with a book, meditation, or light stretching.
Dim the lights: In the evening, dim your overhead lights and use lamps or warm-toned bulbs to signal to your brain that it’s time to relax.
Silence notifications: Put your phone on 'Do Not Disturb' mode or, better yet, leave it in another room while you sleep. If you use it as an alarm, consider getting a standalone alarm clock.
Get sunlight during the day: Spending time outside or sitting near a window can help regulate your circadian rhythm and make you less sensitive to artificial light at night.
Follow the 20-20-20 rule: To reduce eye strain, take a 20-second break every 20 minutes to look at something at least 20 feet away.
By focusing on these practical changes, you can address the behaviours that truly disrupt your sleep and enjoy a more restful night.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of iStock
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago