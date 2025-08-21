Phone use and sleep: The content, not the light, may be the real culprit

It’s a common piece of advice: put your phone away before bed because of blue light. We’ve been told that the blue light emitted from our screens suppresses melatonin, the hormone that signals to our brain that it’s time to sleep, leading to restless nights and tired mornings.

However, new research suggests the truth is far more complex than we once thought. While blue light can lower melatonin, its impact may be less significant than we previously believed, and other factors could be the real culprits behind your poor sleep, reports IOL.

Lauren E. Hartstein, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Arizona, points out that the evidence linking blue light directly to sleep disruption is not as clear-cut as once assumed.

Many of the studies that support this connection are now considered outdated or were conducted in controlled laboratory settings that don't accurately reflect real-world conditions. For instance, a well-known 2014 Harvard study found that reading on an iPad at maximum brightness for four hours delayed sleep onset by only 10 minutes. This raises a crucial question: how many of us actually use our devices so intensely right before bed?

Stuart Peirson, a professor of circadian neuroscience at Oxford University, explains that sleep and our body's response to light are highly dependent on intensity. To put a smartphone's light into perspective, a phone screen generates about 40 lux, while the sun emits roughly 100,000 lux during peak hours. This stark comparison suggests that the light from a phone is relatively minimal compared to other sources and may not be the sole cause of your sleep problems.