Pay later electricity app aims to help households when prepaid power runs out

Born from real struggle, WattWallet aims to give families breathing room when electricity runs out and payday feels far away.

A Cape Town family’s struggle has sparked an idea that could reshape how prepaid electricity is managed in South African homes. WattWallet is a pay-later mobile app designed to support households using prepaid meters when funds run out at the worst possible moment. Built by a young couple raising three small children, the app is rooted in lived experience rather than theory, and it aims to offer practical, immediate relief to families living week to week. The idea was born inside a modest home where space is limited and budgets are stretched thin. Like many South African households, every rand matters, and unexpected moments can quickly become crises. When electricity runs out mid-meal or late at night, there is often no safety net to fall back on. According to BackaBuddy, the crowdfunding platform hosting the campaign, WattWallet is being developed by Keagan Jures and his wife, Zhaida, who are raising energetic three-year-old twins alongside their one-year-old child while living on a shared family property.

What problem is WattWallet trying to solve? For many households on prepaid electricity meters, power can run out without warning. This is not always due to poor planning, but rather the reality of rising living costs, low wages, and unstable income. When electricity runs out before payday, families are often forced to borrow small amounts of money or simply wait in the dark. Keagan describes moments where cooking supper had to stop because the meter reached zero, leaving no choice but to wait or ask neighbours for a small loan just to finish preparing food. These experiences are common across many communities and often come with feelings of embarrassment, panic, and helplessness. WattWallet was created in response to these moments, aiming to offer a practical alternative that restores dignity and choice. What exactly is WattWallet? WattWallet is a mobile app designed for households using prepaid electricity meters. Its core function is to allow users to access small emergency electricity advances when they need them most. These advances can be as little as R10, providing enough power to get through essential moments like cooking, heating water, or keeping lights on for children. The app allows users to pay the advance back later, once their salary or income has been received. In addition to this, users can buy electricity normally through the app, track their electricity usage, and receive energy-saving tips. WattWallet is positioned not as a luxury product, but as a basic support tool. Its creators describe it as a lifeline for working-class families who are simply trying to make it through each day. Who is WattWallet designed for? The app is aimed at households living from one pay cycle to the next. These are families who may be employed or earning income, but who do not have financial buffers when emergencies arise. WattWallet recognises that many families are responsible and careful with money, yet still struggle due to circumstances beyond their control. The app is designed to provide short-term breathing room rather than long-term debt, helping households bridge small gaps without falling into deeper financial trouble.

Why does prepaid electricity matter so much? Electricity is more than a utility in South African homes. It is directly linked to food, warmth, safety, and dignity. Without power, families cannot cook meals, keep children warm, or feel secure in their homes. The creators of WattWallet emphasise that access to electricity should not be treated as a privilege, but as a basic necessity. Their goal is to reduce the stress and fear associated with prepaid meters, especially during financially tight periods. What is the long-term vision behind WattWallet? While WattWallet begins with prepaid electricity support, the vision extends further. The founders believe technology should serve people in practical, human ways. Their long-term aim is to grow WattWallet into a broader platform that supports everyday financial needs, energy education, and community empowerment. At its heart, the project imagines a South Africa where parents do not have to choose between buying nappies and buying electricity, and where families can prepare meals without worrying about the meter beeping at the wrong time. What progress has already been made? Despite limited resources, significant groundwork has already been completed. The team has built a working prototype, designed the core functions of the app, and prepared a full investor deck and business plan. The next phase requires funding to complete development for both iOS and Android platforms, strengthen backend systems and security, launch a pilot programme in Cape Town, and run community awareness and onboarding campaigns. Why is funding needed now? The founders are clear that they do not have access to savings or wealthy investors. What they do have is determination, creativity, and a deep understanding of the problem they are trying to solve. Funding will allow WattWallet to move from concept to reality, ensuring the app is secure, accessible, and ready to support real households facing real challenges. What does WattWallet hope to achieve? At its core, WattWallet aims to ensure that no family has to sit in the dark waiting for payday when a small amount of support could make all the difference. The project is driven by the belief that small beginnings can lead to meaningful change.

Image courtesy of iStock