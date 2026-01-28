Parents warned: These popular kids’ shows may be shaping your child’s brain more than you think
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
A paediatric neurologist has rated popular kids’ shows and some of the results may surprise parents.
In 2026, digital screens are an unavoidable part of childhood. From televisions and tablets to smartphones, children are surrounded by visual media from an early age. For many parents, limiting screen exposure entirely is no longer realistic, which has led to a greater focus on the type of content children are consuming rather than whether they are watching at all.
As a result, educational value, emotional development and stimulation levels have become key considerations for parents choosing programmes for their children. Many shows market themselves as enriching and child-friendly, promising to support learning and growth. However, not all popular programmes deliver the benefits parents may expect.
Some children’s shows may even have unintended negative effects on attention, behaviour and emotional regulation, particularly when viewed frequently or at a young age. This concern has prompted renewed discussion around the developmental impact of screen content aimed at children.
According to Paediatric Neurologist Dr Arif Khan, parents should be aware of how different cartoons affect a child’s developing brain. Dr Khan recently shared his professional assessment of well-known children’s programmes on Instagram, rating them based on how supportive they are of healthy growth and development.
Why are some children’s shows considered problematic?
One of the biggest concerns highlighted by Dr Khan relates to pacing and sensory overload. Shows that move quickly, feature constant visual changes and rely heavily on repetitive sounds can overwhelm young viewers. This type of stimulation may interfere with a child’s ability to focus, self-regulate and process information calmly.
While these programmes can be entertaining and highly engaging, they may not always support skills such as patience, emotional understanding or problem-solving. For very young children, whose brains are still developing core executive functions, this can be particularly significant.
Which popular kids’ shows were rated lowest?
Dr Khan’s rankings placed several well-known programmes at the lower end of the scale. Despite their global popularity and long-standing presence in children’s entertainment, these shows were rated as less supportive of developmental needs when compared to calmer, more emotionally focused content.
The doctor stressed that this does not mean children can never watch these programmes, but rather that parents should be mindful of frequency and balance.
The shows were ranked as follows:
Cocomelon – 1/10
SpongeBob SquarePants – 2/10
Tom and Jerry – 4/10
Pokémon – 4/10
Ninjago – 5/10
Sarah & Duck – 8/10
Doc McStuffins – 8/10
Bluey – 9/10
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – 9.5/10
Which shows are considered more beneficial?
At the higher end of the list were programmes praised for slower pacing, emotional depth and relatable scenarios. These shows tend to focus on everyday experiences, gentle problem-solving and emotional awareness, helping children recognise and manage their feelings.
Programmes such as Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Bluey were highlighted for modelling healthy family dynamics, kindness and social interaction. Their storytelling encourages imaginative play while still grounding lessons in real-life situations children are likely to encounter.
