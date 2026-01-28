Parents warned: These popular kids’ shows may be shaping your child’s brain more than you think

In 2026, digital screens are an unavoidable part of childhood. From televisions and tablets to smartphones, children are surrounded by visual media from an early age. For many parents, limiting screen exposure entirely is no longer realistic, which has led to a greater focus on the type of content children are consuming rather than whether they are watching at all.

As a result, educational value, emotional development and stimulation levels have become key considerations for parents choosing programmes for their children. Many shows market themselves as enriching and child-friendly, promising to support learning and growth. However, not all popular programmes deliver the benefits parents may expect.

Some children’s shows may even have unintended negative effects on attention, behaviour and emotional regulation, particularly when viewed frequently or at a young age. This concern has prompted renewed discussion around the developmental impact of screen content aimed at children.

According to Paediatric Neurologist Dr Arif Khan, parents should be aware of how different cartoons affect a child’s developing brain. Dr Khan recently shared his professional assessment of well-known children’s programmes on Instagram, rating them based on how supportive they are of healthy growth and development.