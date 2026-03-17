Parents warned as deadly "chuffing" trend spreads through schools

A viral video has put a dangerous craze called "chuffing" in the spotlight. Here is what every parent needs to know.

A viral video has put a dangerous craze called "chuffing" in the spotlight. Here is what every parent needs to know.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has issued an urgent warning to parents after a video circulating on social media showed a group of school learners inhaling dry powder directly from a fire extinguisher. The dangerous practice, known as "chuffing," has raised serious concern among emergency authorities, who are clear that this is far more than a schoolyard prank. Chuffing refers to the hazardous act of inhaling the contents of fire extinguishers. Joburg EMS raised the alarm after footage of learners engaging in the practice went viral, prompting the service to take action both through public communication and direct engagement with schools.

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What are the health risks of chuffing? The health consequences of chuffing are severe. EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has warned that the carbon dioxide released from fire extinguishers can cause serious and potentially fatal complications. According to eNCA and EWN, the risks include pneumonia, seizures and in the worst-case scenarios, death. Officials have been unequivocal: this is a life-threatening activity, and the dangers are real regardless of how the trend may be presented on social media. What are authorities doing about it? Joburg EMS has responded by approaching schools directly, offering to send officials to educate learners on fire and life safety. Mulaudzi highlighted the role of the service's Public Education Unit in addressing exactly these kinds of situations. "We've got a Public Education Unit, which comes in very much handy to educate our residents about life and fire safety educational programmes," Mulaudzi said, as reported by EWN. He extended an open invitation to communities to request visits from the unit so that officials can engage with learners in a structured educational setting.

What can parents do? Emergency services are calling on parents to have serious conversations with their children about the real-world dangers of following social media trends. The viral nature of the chuffing video illustrates how quickly harmful behaviour can spread among young people when amplified online. Online comment sections were flooded with speculation that the pupils in the video were actually smoking a vape and pretending to inhale from the extinguisher. Some commenters attributed such behaviour to the influence of hubbly bubbly pipes and vaping. Regardless of the debate around the specific video, authorities have treated the trend as a genuine and urgent public safety concern.

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