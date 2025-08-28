LISTEN: Real talk on date nights and making time for each other

For many parents, carving out time for romance can feel almost impossible. Between school runs, bedtime routines, and the daily whirlwind of raising children, date nights often slip right to the bottom of the to-do list.

Yet keeping that connection with your partner is vital; not just for your relationship, but for the wellbeing of the entire family.

The golden rule is simple: never stop dating your partner, no matter how long you’ve been together or how many children you have. As one parent put it, “It becomes more difficult when you’ve got little ones around, because of course they take up a lot of time and energy. You really do need to tag team.”

Guilt is another stumbling block for many mums and dads. As J Sbu observed, “Parents often feel guilty about leaving their children, worrying they’re not spending enough time with them - so much so that they end up neglecting time for themselves and each other.”

How often should parents aim for a date night? The truth is, there’s no universal formula. For some, it’s a weekly outing, even if that’s nothing more than a stroll together or sharing an ice cream. “A date could literally just be a walk, having ice cream, not necessarily going out to a restaurant and spending money,” explained one dad.

For others, twice a month feels realistic, while some couples admit they’ve gone years without a proper night out.

The real key lies in prioritising your relationship in whatever way fits your family life. As one caller wisely reminded, “Put your own mask on before you help others.”

Whether it’s a special dinner, a quiet cup of tea once the children are in bed or even a moment together in the car, making space for one another helps keep the spark alive and sets a powerful example of love and partnership for your children.