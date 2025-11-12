Parents’ guide to safely vetting online schools in South Africa

Before enrolling your child in an online school, verifying accreditation is essential. Here’s how to do it and why…

Parents are urged to properly vet the online schools they send their children to, to ensure that these institutions are legitimate and accredited by the proper authorities. This comes after a flurry of claims online about illegitimate learning institutions. One such case involves the Durban University of Technology (DUT). DUT has since launched an investigation following claims that a fake matric school, known as “Matric Scholars,” was operating from its premises.

Hundreds of learners who arrived to write their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations were reportedly denied valid exam numbers. According to the Democratic Alliance’s spokesperson on Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Sakhile Mngadi, the institute was not listed on the Department of Education’s database but allegedly collected over R8,000 from each learner. IOL reported that the incident has sparked calls for a full probe into how an unregistered institution was able to operate under the university’s roof. Is online education legal and credible in South Africa? The South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (Sacai) has dismissed suggestions that online schooling in South Africa is illegal or of poor quality. Sacai, which is accredited by Umalusi to oversee NSC examinations for registered online and distance education providers, said home education is legal and continues to grow as a legitimate educational option. According to TimesLIVE, the institute emphasised that online and distance learning, when conducted within proper frameworks, can deliver high-quality and internationally aligned education comparable to traditional schools. How can parents identify legitimate online schools? Sacai reported that more than 70 online schools and distance learning providers are registered to prepare pupils for the NSC examinations. These schools operate under regulated standards that ensure credible teaching and fair assessment practices. However, Sacai warned that most problems arise from unregulated learning centres, which often operate without the necessary accreditation or oversight. To avoid such pitfalls, parents must make informed decisions before enrolling their children.

Where can parents verify accreditation? A public database of accredited schools and providers is available online for parents who wish to confirm registration details. This resource allows parents to verify whether a school or distance education provider is registered with Sacai and accredited by Umalusi. There are separate links available for Umalusi-accredited independent schools (click here) registered with Sacai that offer the NSC qualification to pupils in the Further Education and Training (FET) phase (grades 10 to 12). Another link lists online schools and distance education providers (including repeater centres) that are registered to offer the NSC qualification to distance learners in the same phase (click here). Why does verification matter? Enrolling at unaccredited schools can lead to wasted money, invalid qualifications and lost academic opportunities. By verifying accreditation and registration, parents can ensure their children receive legitimate, recognised education that aligns with national and international standards.

