The pain we never name: Healing the mother wound

In the latest episode of Don’t Hold Back, host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba sits down with Moshitadi Lehlomela, author of ‘The Girl Who Survived Her Mother’ and the newly released ‘Healing the Mother Wound’, to unpack one of the hardest emotional journeys: healing the mother wound.

The mother wound refers to the lasting impact of difficult or painful maternal relationships and how these experiences can shape self-worth, relationships, and identity later in life.

“I realised that I had a mother wound in varsity,” Moshitadi shares. “I felt alone. I felt defective.”

With honesty and warmth, Nozi and Moshitadi talk about recognising these patterns, learning to forgive, and practising self-compassion along the way.

“Maybe the coping mechanisms you developed are not healthy,” Moshitadi says. “But you’ve been doing your best trying to protect yourself.”

Through personal reflection and professional insight, Moshitadi offers practical guidance on unlearning pain, rebuilding trust, and “mothering yourself” when early nurturing was missing.

This is an episode about grace, growth, and breaking generational cycles.

Watch or listen below: