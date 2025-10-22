The pain we never name: Healing the mother wound
Updated | By ECR / DW
What happens when your first heartbreak is your mother? Author Moshitadi Lehlomela opens up about healing deep emotional scars left by strained mother–child relationships and learning to love again with grace.
In the latest episode of Don’t Hold Back, host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba sits down with Moshitadi Lehlomela, author of ‘The Girl Who Survived Her Mother’ and the newly released ‘Healing the Mother Wound’, to unpack one of the hardest emotional journeys: healing the mother wound.
The mother wound refers to the lasting impact of difficult or painful maternal relationships and how these experiences can shape self-worth, relationships, and identity later in life.
“I realised that I had a mother wound in varsity,” Moshitadi shares. “I felt alone. I felt defective.”
With honesty and warmth, Nozi and Moshitadi talk about recognising these patterns, learning to forgive, and practising self-compassion along the way.
“Maybe the coping mechanisms you developed are not healthy,” Moshitadi says. “But you’ve been doing your best trying to protect yourself.”
Through personal reflection and professional insight, Moshitadi offers practical guidance on unlearning pain, rebuilding trust, and “mothering yourself” when early nurturing was missing.
This is an episode about grace, growth, and breaking generational cycles.
Watch or listen below:
More about Moshitadi Lehlomela
Moshitadi Lehlomela is a writer, coach, and entrepreneur who helps people heal from the mother wound — the deep emotional scars left by maternal pain. She’s the author of ‘The Girl Who Survived Her Mother’ and ‘Healing the Mother Wound,’ and through her work, she guides others toward self-love, emotional freedom, and breaking generational patterns.
Don’t Hold Back is an internationally recognised podcast co-produced by East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM, and Deutsche Welle. Each episode tackles taboo topics and real-life challenges faced by South Africans under 35 - from identity and culture to mental health and relationships.
MORE ABOUT NOZIBELE QAMNGANA-MAYABA:
Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba is an award-winning author, HIV activist, certified life coach, and TV presenter. She is best known for her bestselling book I Am Still Me and for hosting the groundbreaking docu-series #YesIHaveHIV, which earned critical acclaim for its impact on HIV awareness in South Africa. A respected public speaker and social commentator, Nozibele uses her platforms to challenge stigma, empower young people, and lead honest conversations about identity, health, and personal growth.
Don’t Hold Back has received international and local recognition, including:
- Bronze Winner - 2023 Anthem Awards (Education, Art & Culture / Podcast or Audio)
- Finalist - 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards
- Shortlisted - 2023 Publisher Podcast Awards (Best Health & Wellbeing Podcast)
- Finalist - 2023 AIB Awards (Presenter of the Year: Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba)
- Spotlight of the Year (Podcast) - 2023 African Podcast and Voice Awards
- Gold Winner - 2024 South African Podcasting Awards (Wellness & Relationships)
Find more episodes of #DontHoldBack in the channel below, or wherever you get your favourite podcasts:
