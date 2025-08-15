NYDA and SASSA NOT offering once off R12,500 youth grant
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) have refuted claims about a once-off R12,500 youth grant.
Following a viral video on social media the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) released a statement on social media.
The video and subsequent articles claimed that the NYDA and South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) designed the ‘grant’ to reduce economic barriers for the youth. It also claimed that people between the ages of 18 and 35 who are not receiving other state grants could apply.
Both the NYDA and SASSA have refuted claims that they are offering a once-off R12,500 youth grant.
“We are not offering any once-off R12 500 Youth Grant,” the NYDA said.
SASSA also released a statement about the alleged youth grant.
“SASSA warns it's beneficiaries and the public at large against the below FAKE information which does not come from SASSA.”
It is unclear where this information stems from; however, both agencies have requested that the public confirm all news through their official channels.
Images courtesy of SASSA News / Facebook
