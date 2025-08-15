NYDA and SASSA NOT offering once off R12,500 youth grant

Following a viral video on social media the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) released a statement on social media.

The video and subsequent articles claimed that the NYDA and South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) designed the ‘grant’ to reduce economic barriers for the youth. It also claimed that people between the ages of 18 and 35 who are not receiving other state grants could apply.

Both the NYDA and SASSA have refuted claims that they are offering a once-off R12,500 youth grant.

“We are not offering any once-off R12 500 Youth Grant,” the NYDA said.