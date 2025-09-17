 NSFAS has warned applicants of false claims circulating online
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

NSFAS has warned prospective applicants to be wary of false claims and further stressed that applications are FREE and only available online via www.nsfas.org.za.

NSFAS fake news
NSFAS fake news / National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) / Facebook

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has issued an urgent statement addressing the spread of false information by an organisation called Plug Application Media. According to NSFAS, this group has been misleading prospective applicants by claiming to offer application assistance while presenting themselves as affiliated with the scheme.

NSFAS has confirmed that Plug Application Media has no association with the organisation and the claims made are entirely false. The scheme has also reported this organisation and has indicated that further action will be taken against it.

Prospective applicants are urged to remain cautious and to only rely on official NSFAS communication channels. NSFAS further noted that queries should be directed exclusively to its verified Facebook page, National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) or through its official website.

The scheme also issued a clear reminder that all applications for financial aid must be completed online at www.nsfas.org.za.

Importantly, the process is completely free of charge. NSFAS stressed that no third-party organisation, individual or company is authorised to process or charge for applications.

In addition, applicants are strongly advised to never share personal details, including their myNSFAS login credentials, with anyone. Protecting this information is essential to ensure the security of their application and funding status

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner

