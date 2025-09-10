From silence to strength: Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba's journey and the unfiltered power of Don't Hold Back

Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba opens up to Stacey and J Sbu on Don’t Hold Back, breaking stigma and inspiring change with her story.

In a world where vulnerability is often met with judgment, Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba stands as a beacon of courage and authenticity. As the host of the Don’t Hold Back podcast, Nozibele has transformed her personal journey into a platform that not only challenges stigma but also amplifies voices that are too often silenced. Her story is one of resilience, empowerment and a relentless commitment to honesty.

Nozibele introduces herself as a mother, wife, podcast and TV host, writer, and, in her own words, “an all-round awesome person.” This multifaceted identity is not just a list of roles, but proof of her innate ability to juggle responsibilities while remaining deeply connected to her purpose. Her passion for connecting with people, she explains to Stacey and J Sbu, is rooted in her upbringing and the support networks that have carried her through life’s most challenging moments. HIV diagnosis and empowerment One of the most profound aspects of Nozibele’s journey is her openness about living with HIV. Diagnosed in 2013, she kept her status a secret from her family for six years, fearing the stigma that still surrounds the condition. The decision to share her story publicly in 2019 was, as she candidly admits, initially a selfish one. She wanted to reclaim her narrative and take the power back that secrecy had given others over her life. By telling her story on her own terms, Nozibele found not only personal liberation but also a sense of responsibility. The response was overwhelming, she shared. People from across the globe reached out, sharing their own experiences and seeking advice. She realised that her voice could reach far beyond her immediate community, touching lives in places she had never visited. The power of technology, she notes, has enabled her to connect with listeners from Brazil to Ghana, breaking borders down and building a global support network.

The origins of Don’t Hold Back The Don’t Hold Back podcast was born from this desire to speak openly and encourage others to do the same. What sets the podcast apart, Nozibele explains, is its commitment to authenticity. The show does not dilute the voices of its guests or its audience. Instead, it tackles topics that are often considered taboo, from family dynamics to the complexities of motherhood and the realities of living with HIV. When approached by Deutsche Welle, a German broadcaster, to create a platform for young voices, Nozibele knew she was the right person for the job. Her willingness to address difficult subjects and her insistence on telling it like it is have made the podcast a safe space for honest conversation. “There’s nothing off limits,” she says. “Let’s talk about it. Let’s discuss. Let’s find a way forward.” At the heart of Don’t Hold Back is a simple but powerful message: you are heard and you are seen. Nozibele wants every listener to walk away from each episode feeling acknowledged and understood. Growing up in a conservative family, she often felt the need to raise her voice just to be taken seriously. Now, she uses her platform to ensure that others do not feel invisible. The stories shared on the podcast are deeply personal, yet universally relatable. Whether discussing the challenges of parenthood or the pressures of ageing, Nozibele and her guests offer insights that resonate with listeners from all walks of life.

Nozibele reflects on some of the guests who have left a lasting impression on her. One such guest, an NGO expert and activist, spoke about the unexpected ways in which parenthood can trigger unresolved issues from one’s own childhood. This conversation resonated with Nozibele, prompting her to consider the kind of mother she wants to be and the importance of self-compassion in parenting. Another guest, a woman in her forties, offered advice on navigating the pressures of ageing. She reminded Nozibele that one’s strength lies in one's network and that it is essential to be mindful of the influences that shape our perceptions of success. These conversations have not only enriched the podcast but have also contributed to Nozibele’s own personal growth. A recurring theme in Nozibele’s work is the liberating effect of vulnerability. She observes that many people go through life wearing masks, presenting different versions of themselves in various settings. This commitment to authenticity extends to her own life. Despite her public persona, Nozibele values her privacy and has created a sanctuary at home where she can recharge. She stressed the importance of self-care, recognising that giving so much of herself to others requires moments of solitude and reflection.

