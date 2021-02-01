North West melts hearts by leaving her mommy a love note

We are all here for this mother and daughter love that we are seeing from the Kardashian family! Nothing sweeps you away than a love note from your precious child, especially when you least expect it.

We are all here for this mother and daughter love that we are seeing from the Kardashian family! Nothing sweeps you away than a love note from your precious child, especially when you least expect it.

The not-so-little-anymore North West left her mom, Kim Kardashian, a beautiful note in a place where you would least expect to find one. Read: North West has the answer to world peace: 'more dogs'

North West is just the gift that keeps on giving! This world-known seven-year-old recently showed her mom some major love by writing her the sweetest message and leaving it in... the bathroom. On Sunday, Kim shared on social media a note her eldest child left her, which was inscribed on a piece of toilet paper which North penned in black ink.

Mom I love you - North West wrote

Kim captioned this picture on her Instagram, saying:

I love you too North, forever!!! - Kim Kardashian

Naturally, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's followers had something to say. Olivia Pierson replied, "This is toooooooo sweet, with Kimora Lee Simmons added on the comments section, "I love you too." But to make things even more special, this heartfelt note comes a day after she and her mom enjoyed a "Girls Trip!" with Chicago West in Turks and Caicos to celebrate Stormi Webster's third birthday.

Kylie Jenner wanted to make her daughter's birthday special, which is why they traveled to "one of their favorite places." Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, and Dream Kardashian all joined in on the fun as one big happy family!