Is Nick Tatham on the naughty list?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Do you think Nick should get coal in his stockings this year? Cast your vote now!
East Coast Radio Sports Lead, Nick Tatham, recently revealed his love for something we’re (high key) judging him for – watching videos of people (especially kids) falling.
Although Nick is no stranger to injuries as a sports aficionado, we’re not entirely sure how we feel about this…
While he doesn't spend all day, every day watching these videos, Nick does enjoy having a chuckle or two when scrolling through his social media feeds.
Here are just a few examples of what he finds amusing:
That's just a small taste of what Nick giggles at on social media. Now that the holiday season is upon us, we feel Nick deserves s little coal in his stocking.
Do you agree?
