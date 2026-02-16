New WhatsApp chatbot number for electricity services

The eThekwini Municipality has introduced a new WhatsApp Chatbot number dedicated to electricity-related services, marking another step in its digital service delivery efforts. The platform has been launched through the Energy Management Directorate and is intended to improve how customers interact with municipal electricity services.

Why has a new WhatsApp number been introduced?

The Municipality has confirmed that customers are now required to use the new WhatsApp Chatbot to access electricity-related services. The change forms part of a broader move towards digital solutions that aim to streamline processes and reduce delays in service delivery.

According to eThekwini Municipality, the new chatbot platform has been designed to offer a more efficient and user-friendly experience for customers managing electricity queries. The updated system replaces the previous WhatsApp number and introduces several functional improvements.

What is the new WhatsApp chatbot number?

Residents should note that the new WhatsApp number for electricity services is 064 761 7930. The old number, 076 791 2449, is no longer the primary channel for electricity-related support. Customers are encouraged to save the new number and use it going forward.