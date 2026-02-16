New WhatsApp chatbot number for electricity services
By Stacey & J Sbu
A new way to manage electricity services is here. Here's how to access faster fault reporting, validation and outage tracking.
The eThekwini Municipality has introduced a new WhatsApp Chatbot number dedicated to electricity-related services, marking another step in its digital service delivery efforts. The platform has been launched through the Energy Management Directorate and is intended to improve how customers interact with municipal electricity services.
Why has a new WhatsApp number been introduced?The Municipality has confirmed that customers are now required to use the new WhatsApp Chatbot to access electricity-related services. The change forms part of a broader move towards digital solutions that aim to streamline processes and reduce delays in service delivery.
According to eThekwini Municipality, the new chatbot platform has been designed to offer a more efficient and user-friendly experience for customers managing electricity queries. The updated system replaces the previous WhatsApp number and introduces several functional improvements.
What is the new WhatsApp chatbot number?Residents should note that the new WhatsApp number for electricity services is 064 761 7930. The old number, 076 791 2449, is no longer the primary channel for electricity-related support. Customers are encouraged to save the new number and use it going forward.
How does the chatbot improve electricity services?The new WhatsApp Chatbot allows for faster customer validation by enabling users to authenticate with a meter number, connection number or account number, rather than relying on a physical address. The interface has been redesigned with a more intuitive layout to improve user interaction. Customers can also expect quicker turnaround times when logging faults and service requests.
Can customers track electricity outages in real time?Yes. One of the key features of the new chatbot is live outage tracking for logged faults. This function is integrated with the Energy Management Directorate’s online outage portal, allowing customers to follow updates linked to their reported issues.
