New government rules for expired driving licences: What you need to know

The Department of Transport has introduced new rules allowing South Africans with expired driving licences to use them as valid forms of identification under certain conditions.

Who is affected?

Motorists whose licences have expired or are about to expire are affected by these new rules. If they have applied for renewal before their licence expired, they can use their expired licence card as a valid form of identification for a three-month grace period.

What are the conditions?

To benefit from this grace period, drivers must carry both their expired licence card and the official receipt showing that they have applied for renewal. If the licence had already expired before the application was submitted, motorists are required to apply for a temporary driving licence at the same time, which remains valid for six months or until the new card is issued.

Why is this necessary?

The backlog in printing new licence cards is due to the country's ageing driving licence card printer, which has broken down repeatedly over the years. The printer's breakdowns have resulted in a significant backlog, leaving many drivers in limbo.

How will this affect motorists?

The new rules will provide relief to motorists caught in the backlog, particularly those needing to travel or verify their identity. Airlines have been instructed to accept expired licences under these conditions, easing travel disruptions for South Africans still waiting for their cards.