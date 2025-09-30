New government rules for expired driving licences: What you need to know
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
Got an expired driving licence? Don't stress yourself out too much! Here’s how the ‘new’ rules can help you.
Got an expired driving licence? Don't stress yourself out too much! Here’s how the ‘new’ rules can help you.
The Department of Transport has introduced new rules allowing South Africans with expired driving licences to use them as valid forms of identification under certain conditions.
Who is affected?
Motorists whose licences have expired or are about to expire are affected by these new rules. If they have applied for renewal before their licence expired, they can use their expired licence card as a valid form of identification for a three-month grace period.
What are the conditions?
To benefit from this grace period, drivers must carry both their expired licence card and the official receipt showing that they have applied for renewal. If the licence had already expired before the application was submitted, motorists are required to apply for a temporary driving licence at the same time, which remains valid for six months or until the new card is issued.
Why is this necessary?
The backlog in printing new licence cards is due to the country's ageing driving licence card printer, which has broken down repeatedly over the years. The printer's breakdowns have resulted in a significant backlog, leaving many drivers in limbo.
How will this affect motorists?
The new rules will provide relief to motorists caught in the backlog, particularly those needing to travel or verify their identity. Airlines have been instructed to accept expired licences under these conditions, easing travel disruptions for South Africans still waiting for their cards.
What is being done to address the backlog?
The Driving Licence Card Authority (DLCA) has been working to reduce the backlog by running 24-hour shifts since May. The Department of Transport has also established a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Home Affairs to set up a backup system through the Government Printing Works.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of iStock
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
New government rules for expired driving licences: What you need to know
Got an expired driving licence? Don't stress yourself out too much! Here...Stacey & J Sbu 3 minutes ago
-
How to financially prepare for the festive season
We are entering the last stretch of the year, and it's time to get finan...Danny Guselli 12 minutes ago