Is that Nandipha Magudumana in New York?!
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Wait… is that Dr. Nandipha strutting down the streets of New York City?
Social media was sent into full-blown CSI mode this week when a video surfaced of a stunning woman living her best life in NYC and looking exactly like Nandipha Magudumana.
Yes, that Nandipha. The one who helped convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester fake his death, pull off a prison break, and flee the country like it was a season finale of Prison Break: SA Edition.
If you’ve somehow missed the madness, Maguduma and Bester (our very own real-life Bonnie and Clyde) were nabbed in Tanzania back in April 2023 after the prison escape plot of the century.
Since then, they’ve been locked up tighter than your ex’s emotions.
Although this recent clip had people wondering: Did they escape AGAIN?
Did they upgrade to international fugitives with frequent flyer miles?
Spoiler alert: Nope.
@_mbalidlamini
First vlog, really nervous 😭💀😂♬ original sound - Queen of Earth 🌎👑
The woman in the video is Mbali Dlamini, a globe-trotting model, not the medical fugitive with a flair for chaos.
Still, the resemblance? Creepy.
And TikTok? Predictably unhinged:
@Nomfundo.: "The justice system has failed us. 😭"
@Tlotli.: "Corruption in SA? 😭😭 Yoh"
@phetho442: "I played the video 5 times to be sure. No, it’s Nandipha, guys 👀😂"
@Siphesihle: "Nandipha has changed her name to Mbali 😫😫😫"
@ZazaB: "What if this is the real Magudumana, and the one in jail is an imposter? 😩😩"
Relax, detectives. Bonnie and Clyde are still behind bars.
Huge shoutout to Mbali Dlamini for unknowingly starring in South Africa’s wildest episode of mistaken identity though.
