From maths to “my girlfriend”: J Sbu’s first-day chat with Zanda goes off script

J Sbu had a little heart-to-heart with his son Zanda on the first day of grade three and… wow! This father-son chat is guaranteed to make you smile.

The first day of grade three arrived with all the usual excitement: new shoes, a full lunchbox and that unmistakable “I’m not a baby anymore” confidence. For J Sbu, it also came with something he was absolutely not prepared for: an interview with his son Zanda that went from school goals to girlfriend revelations in record time.

Zanda, who turns nine this year, was calm, cool and more than ready for grade three, while his dad was very much processing things in real time. When asked what he plans to do differently this year, Zanda didn’t skip a beat, making it clear that running is top of his improvement list. “I have to do better on running… not always come fourth, fifth or sixth. I must come number three or two.” Podium energy only this year!

Academics also came up, with Zanda admitting that homework needs more focus. With a little encouragement from his dad about listening in class, focusing and not making noise, Zanda agreed without argument, proving he knows exactly where he can do better. Then came the moment that completely threw J Sbu off script. When asked who he was most excited to see on the first day back, Zanda casually replied: “My girlfriend,” Zanda replied. Let’s just say J Sbu was not ready for that, he joked about paying school fees only for his son to be excited about seeing a girl. The conversation quickly moved back to safer ground, with Zanda revealing that maths is his favourite subject. Calculations? He loves them. Confidence? Absolutely. He also gave respectful shout-outs to his teachers, naming Ms G, Ms Malik and predicting that Ms Maharaj might be his favourite for 2026, prompting J Sbu to send love to teachers everywhere for taking care of their children. Then came the lunchbox reveal, which may have been the most impressive part of the interview. “Two burgers, one cake, an apple, juice and water.” A “thick” lunchbox as described by J Sbu. Zanda explained that they usually have two lunch breaks, except on Fridays when grade threes only get one - although he was quick to point out that grade sevens still get two.

As the chat wrapped up, J Sbu asked if Zanda had any advice for other kids in KwaZulu-Natal. His answer was thoughtful and unexpectedly wise, encouraging children to do important things in the morning, always complete their homework and be honest with teachers if they forget so they can catch up at break time. “Always take care of yourself. Keep clean and always remember love yourself.” When J Sbu asked who taught him that, Zanda’s reply came instantly. “You.” A proud dad moment. Listen to their full conversation here: