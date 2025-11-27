More name changes could be coming to KwaZulu-Natal as applications surge across the province

According to BusinessTech , the trend has continued in the 2025/26 financial year to date, which began on 1 April 2025. The department has already received 51 applications, with KwaZulu-Natal again submitting the highest number.

Of the 53 applications recorded during the 2024/25 financial year, KwaZulu-Natal accounted for the overwhelming majority with 46 proposals. The Eastern Cape followed with four applications, while Limpopo submitted two and Gauteng submitted one.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has confirmed that 104 applications for name changes across South Africa were submitted during the past financial year and the current 2025 period. Minister Gayton McKenzie outlined the figures in response to a parliamentary question from the EFF’s Thapelo Mogale.

Which provinces are putting forward the most new proposals?

KwaZulu-Natal remains at the forefront of name change activity, putting forward 38 of the 51 applications received so far for 2025/26. The Eastern Cape submitted nine proposals, Limpopo lodged two, and both the North West and the Free State submitted one each.

The sustained volume of applications coming from KwaZulu-Natal reflects its long-standing position as the province with the most geographical name changes since the start of South Africa’s democracy. It is followed by the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

Why are name changes a contentious issue?

Name changes in South Africa continue to be a divisive subject. Supporters see them as an essential step in addressing the legacy of the past and ensuring that public spaces reflect local heritage and cultural identity.

Critics argue that the process is often influenced by political motivations and may not always align with what communities want. There are also concerns about the financial implications, with opponents saying the economic impact can place strain on local and national resources.

To date, over 1,500 geographical features have been officially renamed across South Africa. These include towns, settlements, rivers, roads, mountains, and airports.

What recent changes and proposals have attracted attention?

In 2024, several notable changes were officially confirmed. Among them were the renaming of William Nicol in Johannesburg to Winnie Mandela, Ladysmith to uMnambithi, Kirkwood to Nqweba, Graaff-Reinet to Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, Aberdeen to Camdeboo, and East London to KuGompo.

More proposals have surfaced this year. Some towns, including Harrismith and Smithfield, have been earmarked for possible renaming due to cultural sensitivities. In the Eastern Cape, the provincial Geographical Names Committee announced in August that it had begun the process of renaming Port Alfred, Alexandria and the Kowie River to replace colonial-era names with indigenous alternatives.

Gauteng has focused mainly on street names and certain public landmarks. This includes a controversial suggestion to rename Sandton Drive, as well as a proposal to rename Lanseria International Airport.

What role does politics play in the debate?

Concerns have been raised about political influence in the name change process, particularly when proposals are submitted without following legal procedures. A recent example is the attempt in the Mpumalanga legislature to rename the Kruger National Park to Skukuza National Park. The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, along with the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, confirmed that the proposal held no legal standing.





The handling of national names falls under the South African Geographical Names Council (SAGNC), which reports to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. The process cannot be bypassed, and consultation is required before any changes are approved.