More name changes could be coming to KwaZulu-Natal as applications surge across the province
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
KwaZulu-Natal is leading the charge in new name change applications. Here is what the growing list of proposals means for the province.
KwaZulu-Natal is leading the charge in new name change applications. Here is what the growing list of proposals means for the province.
The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has confirmed that 104 applications for name changes across South Africa were submitted during the past financial year and the current 2025 period. Minister Gayton McKenzie outlined the figures in response to a parliamentary question from the EFF’s Thapelo Mogale.
Of the 53 applications recorded during the 2024/25 financial year, KwaZulu-Natal accounted for the overwhelming majority with 46 proposals. The Eastern Cape followed with four applications, while Limpopo submitted two and Gauteng submitted one.
According to BusinessTech, the trend has continued in the 2025/26 financial year to date, which began on 1 April 2025. The department has already received 51 applications, with KwaZulu-Natal again submitting the highest number.
ALSO READ: New study finds adolescence continues into our 30s as brain development follows five key phases
Which provinces are putting forward the most new proposals?
KwaZulu-Natal remains at the forefront of name change activity, putting forward 38 of the 51 applications received so far for 2025/26. The Eastern Cape submitted nine proposals, Limpopo lodged two, and both the North West and the Free State submitted one each.
The sustained volume of applications coming from KwaZulu-Natal reflects its long-standing position as the province with the most geographical name changes since the start of South Africa’s democracy. It is followed by the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.
Why are name changes a contentious issue?
Name changes in South Africa continue to be a divisive subject. Supporters see them as an essential step in addressing the legacy of the past and ensuring that public spaces reflect local heritage and cultural identity.
Critics argue that the process is often influenced by political motivations and may not always align with what communities want. There are also concerns about the financial implications, with opponents saying the economic impact can place strain on local and national resources.
To date, over 1,500 geographical features have been officially renamed across South Africa. These include towns, settlements, rivers, roads, mountains, and airports.
What recent changes and proposals have attracted attention?
In 2024, several notable changes were officially confirmed. Among them were the renaming of William Nicol in Johannesburg to Winnie Mandela, Ladysmith to uMnambithi, Kirkwood to Nqweba, Graaff-Reinet to Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, Aberdeen to Camdeboo, and East London to KuGompo.
More proposals have surfaced this year. Some towns, including Harrismith and Smithfield, have been earmarked for possible renaming due to cultural sensitivities. In the Eastern Cape, the provincial Geographical Names Committee announced in August that it had begun the process of renaming Port Alfred, Alexandria and the Kowie River to replace colonial-era names with indigenous alternatives.
Gauteng has focused mainly on street names and certain public landmarks. This includes a controversial suggestion to rename Sandton Drive, as well as a proposal to rename Lanseria International Airport.
What role does politics play in the debate?
Concerns have been raised about political influence in the name change process, particularly when proposals are submitted without following legal procedures. A recent example is the attempt in the Mpumalanga legislature to rename the Kruger National Park to Skukuza National Park. The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, along with the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, confirmed that the proposal held no legal standing.
The handling of national names falls under the South African Geographical Names Council (SAGNC), which reports to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. The process cannot be bypassed, and consultation is required before any changes are approved.
How does the official name change process work?
The name change process typically begins at the community level. Individuals, organisations, or communities submit proposals to the relevant Provincial Geographical Names Committee (PGNC). The committee then facilitates public consultations in the affected areas in line with the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act.
After the consultations, the SAGNC assesses the application based on historical context, community support and technical accuracy. If the proposal meets the criteria, it is forwarded to the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture for approval. Approved names are then published in the Government Gazette.
However, not all naming matters fall under the SAGNC. Streets and municipalities are handled by local government structures, while national parks fall under South African National Parks, which reports to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.
As the latest figures show, KwaZulu-Natal remains the province driving the largest number of proposals, suggesting that more changes may be on the horizon for geographical names in the region.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
Images courtesy of iStock
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Does the colour of your car attract more bird droppings?
A recent study has many people wondering whether there is a scientific r...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
The Japanese cafe that only lets you leave once you've completed your work
A cafe that holds its customers accountable for their work...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago