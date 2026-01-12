Mobile data rollover plans in place in SA

According to MyBroadband, the minister made these comments while responding to a Parliamentary question, where he explained that the new regulations are expected to directly address how data expiry is handled in the market. This marks another attempt by regulators and lawmakers to deal with an issue that has frustrated mobile users for years.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa is pushing ahead with plans to amend regulations so that unused mobile data does not simply expire. Parks Tau, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition , has confirmed that Icasa is in the process of finalising these regulations for publication. The intention is to bring mobile data rules in line with the Consumer Protection Act, including provisions around the rollover and transfer of data bundles.

South Africa’s mobile data landscape may be heading for a significant shift as regulators move closer to allowing unused data bundles to roll over. The proposed changes are aimed at strengthening consumer protection, but they have also sparked warnings about possible unintended consequences, particularly for lower-income users who rely on small, short-term data bundles.

Why is mobile data rollover being considered now?

The push for data rollover is rooted in long-standing concerns that consumers lose value when unused data expires. Lawmakers and regulators argue that this is especially problematic in a country where mobile data is a primary gateway to information, work opportunities and essential services.

Members of Parliament have repeatedly raised concerns that people often use their last available money to buy data, only for part of it to expire unused. This has strengthened calls for regulatory intervention to ensure fairer treatment of consumers and better alignment with existing consumer protection laws.

What risks do consumer groups see in data rollover rules?

While the idea of rolling over unused data may sound straightforward, consumer advocacy groups have urged caution. Koketso Moeti, executive director at Amandla.Mobi, has warned that the way these changes are implemented could have serious consequences if not carefully designed.

She has pointed out that lower-income consumers are the most affected by data expiry because they typically buy very small bundles, often valid for an hour or a single day. These users are far more exposed to losing data due to circumstances beyond their control, such as electricity outages.

How does load reduction affect data usage?

Moeti highlighted that load reduction remains a reality in many townships. In such cases, a person may purchase data with their remaining money, only to be unable to use it before it expires because there is no electricity to charge a device or maintain connectivity.

By the time power is restored, the data may already be gone. This makes data expiry particularly punishing for low-income households and adds urgency to calls for reform. However, Moeti has cautioned that removing expiry altogether could create new problems.

Should data roll over indefinitely?

Some consumers believe that data should never expire and should continue rolling over indefinitely. Moeti has argued that this approach could backfire. If networks are forced to allow unlimited rollover, they may have little incentive to continue offering small, affordable and innovative data bundles.

Instead, she has suggested a more measured approach. Under this proposal, unused data would roll over for the same validity period as the original bundle. For example, if a bundle was valid for two days, any rolled-over data would also be valid for two days, rather than forever.

Why do mobile networks defend data validity periods?

Mobile operators have consistently argued that data validity periods are essential for managing limited network resources. In September 2025, Cell C explained that validity rules for data, voice minutes and SMS allocations help ensure that network capacity is distributed fairly across customers.

The operator said that customers are effectively paying for access to scarce resources. Validity periods allow networks to balance demand and prevent congestion, particularly for data, which is both resource-intensive and in high demand.

Cell C also noted that usage patterns differ widely between customer segments. Shorter validity periods at lower prices enable networks to offer cheaper data options, giving consumers the flexibility to buy data only when they need it and can afford it.