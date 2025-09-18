Millions eligible for free electricity in South Africa, but most remain without access
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
Nearly 10 million households qualify for free basic electricity but Eskom says only two million benefit.
South Africa’s energy affordability crisis has taken another spotlight after Eskom confirmed that nearly 10 million households qualify for free basic electricity (FBE) but only a fraction are receiving it.
Eskom Group Chief Executive Dan Marokane recently revealed that although around 10 million households are listed as indigent and therefore eligible for FBE, just two million are actually benefiting from the support. This leaves roughly eight million families without access to a service that has already been allocated for them.
“The number of households identified as indigent stands at about 10 million, but only two million of these are currently receiving the free allocation,” Marokane explained in an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.
The FBE programme was introduced more than 15 years ago to help low-income households with a small allocation of electricity. However, the measure has not been adjusted since its inception, raising questions about whether it is still enough to cover present-day household requirements. Marokane noted that this outdated figure needs to be re-evaluated.
The broader issue of affordability remains a major concern, reports IOL. Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has cautioned that rising tariffs are leaving households in increasingly difficult positions. He described the current situation as “unsustainable” and said it is eroding disposable income to such an extent that families are often forced to choose between buying food staples such as bread or topping up electricity units.
“We are revising the electricity pricing policy to address the issue of the cost of electricity. It’s unaffordable. I mean, it’s dealing a major blow to the disposable income of households,” the Minister told the media last month.
Marokane also pointed out that ensuring those who qualify for FBE actually receive it could help tackle widespread illegal electricity use. Eskom continues to suffer huge financial losses from non-technical issues such as illegal connections and unlawful electricity token sales. These activities not only cost the utility billions of rand but also add extra pressure to an already fragile national grid.
“We believe the allocation itself should be reviewed and increased so that those who are indigent are not forced to find unsafe or unlawful ways of accessing electricity,” he said. “The revenue loss from illegal activity is significant and something Eskom must address.”
The dual challenge of households missing out on FBE and the outdated size of the allocation underscores the urgency for intervention. On one hand, millions of families remain excluded from assistance already earmarked for them, and on the other, the existing support may no longer be adequate to meet basic needs.
Image courtesy of iStock
