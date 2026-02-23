Mexico in flames: Here’s why “Pray for Mexico” is trending worldwide
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Why is “Pray for Mexico” everywhere right now? The death of El Mencho has sparked unrest, roadblocks and global concern. Here’s what is happening and why it matters.
Across social media, the phrase “Pray for Mexico” has surged as violence spread across parts of the country following the death of one of its most powerful cartel leaders. The situation has prompted emergency measures, flight cancellations and international travel warnings.
Here is what has happened and why it has triggered such alarm.
Who was El Mencho?
Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, led the feared Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The 59-year-old former police officer built one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal organisations, overseeing the trafficking of vast quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl into the United States.
The US State Department had offered a $15m (£11.1m) reward for information leading to his capture. He was regarded as a top target by both Mexican and US authorities due to his alleged role in fentanyl distribution.
Where did the violence begin?
The unrest began in the town of Tapalpa in Jalisco state, in central-western Mexico. Mexican special forces launched an operation to apprehend El Mencho on Sunday. According to Mexico’s defence ministry, the operation was planned and executed by special forces units.
El Mencho was seriously injured during clashes between his supporters and the army and later died. Four CJNG members were killed during the operation and three army personnel were injured.
The violence did not remain confined to Tapalpa. Retaliation quickly spread to at least a dozen states. Roadblocks were erected using burning vehicles, with around 250 reported nationwide at the height of the unrest. Sixty-five were in Jalisco alone.
In cities including Guadalajara, plumes of smoke were filmed rising into the sky. Tourists in the resort town of Puerto Vallarta described scenes resembling a war zone.
What has happened since his death?
Gunmen were reported on streets in Jalisco and other areas as cartel members responded to their leader’s death. Shops were set alight and approximately 20 bank branches were attacked.
Jalisco’s governor, Pablo Lemus Navarro, declared a code red in the state. Public transport was paused, mass events were cancelled and in-person classes were suspended.
Mexico’s security cabinet later confirmed that 25 people had been arrested, 11 for alleged violent acts and 14 for alleged looting and pillaging. In its latest update, four blockades remained active in Jalisco.
When did this unfold?
The operation and subsequent unrest took place on Sunday, with violence intensifying throughout the day. By late Sunday night, international reactions were already underway.
Why is the international community reacting?
The United States confirmed it had provided intelligence that assisted Mexico’s operation. US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described El Mencho as a major trafficker of fentanyl into the US.
Several airlines, including Air Canada, United Airlines and American Airlines, cancelled flights to Jalisco.
The US urged its citizens in five states, Jalisco, Tamaulipas, parts of Michoacán, Guerrero and Nuevo León, to shelter in place. The UK government warned of serious security incidents in Jalisco and advised visitors to exercise extreme caution.
How are Mexican authorities responding?
President Claudia Sheinbaum said there was “absolute coordination” between state and federal officials and urged people to remain calm and informed. She stated that in most parts of the country, activities were proceeding normally.
Security forces remain deployed in affected areas as authorities attempt to restore order.
For many online, “Pray for Mexico” reflects concern not only about the immediate violence, but about what may follow. The death of a cartel leader of this magnitude is being described by former US Drug Enforcement Administration official Mike Vigil as one of the most significant actions in the history of drug trafficking.
