Mexico in flames: Here’s why “Pray for Mexico” is trending worldwide

Here is what has happened and why it has triggered such alarm.

Across social media, the phrase “Pray for Mexico” has surged as violence spread across parts of the country following the death of one of its most powerful cartel leaders. The situation has prompted emergency measures, flight cancellations and international travel warnings.

Who was El Mencho?

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, led the feared Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The 59-year-old former police officer built one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal organisations, overseeing the trafficking of vast quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl into the United States.

The US State Department had offered a $15m (£11.1m) reward for information leading to his capture. He was regarded as a top target by both Mexican and US authorities due to his alleged role in fentanyl distribution.

Where did the violence begin?

The unrest began in the town of Tapalpa in Jalisco state, in central-western Mexico. Mexican special forces launched an operation to apprehend El Mencho on Sunday. According to Mexico’s defence ministry, the operation was planned and executed by special forces units.

El Mencho was seriously injured during clashes between his supporters and the army and later died. Four CJNG members were killed during the operation and three army personnel were injured.

The violence did not remain confined to Tapalpa. Retaliation quickly spread to at least a dozen states. Roadblocks were erected using burning vehicles, with around 250 reported nationwide at the height of the unrest. Sixty-five were in Jalisco alone.

In cities including Guadalajara, plumes of smoke were filmed rising into the sky. Tourists in the resort town of Puerto Vallarta described scenes resembling a war zone.

What has happened since his death?

Gunmen were reported on streets in Jalisco and other areas as cartel members responded to their leader’s death. Shops were set alight and approximately 20 bank branches were attacked.

Jalisco’s governor, Pablo Lemus Navarro, declared a code red in the state. Public transport was paused, mass events were cancelled and in-person classes were suspended.

Mexico’s security cabinet later confirmed that 25 people had been arrested, 11 for alleged violent acts and 14 for alleged looting and pillaging. In its latest update, four blockades remained active in Jalisco.