Mental health on trial as Meta and YouTube face scrutiny over youth wellbeing

For years, major social media companies have pushed back against claims that their platforms harm young people’s mental health. This long-running debate is now moving from public hearings and research reports into a courtroom, where a jury will be asked to weigh the impact of design choices made by some of the world’s most powerful tech firms At the centre of the case is a lawsuit brought by a 19-year-old, identified as KGM, and her mother, Karen Glenn. They allege that TikTok, Meta, Snap and Google’s YouTube knowingly designed addictive features that damaged KGM’s mental health, contributing to self-harm and suicidal thoughts. While TikTok and Snap have already reached undisclosed settlements, the claims against Meta and YouTube are now set to be tested in court.

Why is this case significant for mental health and social media? The trial marks the first time that large social media companies will have to defend themselves before a jury over allegations that their platforms harm young users’ mental health. Parents, health experts and child safety advocates have raised concerns for years about the effects of social media on children and teenagers, including compulsive scrolling, online bullying, sleep disruption and exposure to harmful content. According to CNN, despite repeated appearances by tech executives before Congress and public apologies to families who say their children were harmed, the companies have largely avoided serious legal consequences or regulatory penalties in the United States. This case could change that pattern, potentially influencing how courts handle similar claims in the future. What happened to KGM and why did her family sue? KGM’s lawsuit paints a detailed picture of her experience growing up with social media. Court documents state that she began using social platforms at the age of 10, even though her mother attempted to block access using third-party software. The complaint argues that the platforms were designed in ways that allowed children to bypass parental consent and safeguards. On Instagram, which is owned by Meta, KGM alleges that she was subjected to bullying and sextortion. Sextortion involves threats to share explicit images unless further images or money are provided. The lawsuit claims that it took two weeks, and sustained pressure from friends and family reporting the accounts involved before Meta took action to address the situation. The complaint alleges that the companies’ design, marketing and operational decisions caused serious emotional and psychological harm. These harms are said to include anxiety, depression, self-harm, body dysmorphia and a dangerous dependency on social media platforms. How could this trial affect other lawsuits? KGM’s case is one of several so-called bellwether cases within a much larger multi-district litigation involving around 1,500 personal injury claims. These cases all allege similar mental health harms linked to TikTok, YouTube, Meta and Snap. The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages, but its broader impact could be substantial. The outcome may shape how the remaining cases are resolved, including whether other companies choose to settle or proceed to trial. KGM’s attorney, Mark Lanier, has said he hopes the settlements already reached by TikTok and Snap will encourage resolutions in other cases. Top executives from Meta, TikTok and YouTube are expected to testify during the trial, which is taking place in Los Angeles and is scheduled to last several weeks.

