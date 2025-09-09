Did you know McDonald’s has different menu options in various countries?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Photojournalist Gary He released the McAtlas, which shows how McDonald’s has adapted their menu to each country. From paneer in India to McSpaghetti in the Phillippines, here’s some menu times that caught our attention.
McDonald’s has changed our thought process when it comes to chain restaurants.
Think about sinking your teeth into a spicy paneer wrap in India or savouring a ski-through burger in Sweden. Photojournalist Gary He's book, McAtlas, takes us on a journey to over 55 countries, showcasing the chain's adaptability and creativity, reports BBC.
@miriammullins_ #POV: Trying things from the South African McDonald’s menu that we don’t have in Ireland #mcdonalds #mukbang #fyp #viral ♬ original sound - MiriamMullins_
From Canada's iconic poutine to Japan's unique teriyaki burgers, McDonald's has mastered the art of localisation.
In India, the Big Spicy McWrap Paneer is a staple for vegetarians, while in China, the chain has become a beloved fast-food option.
In the Czech Republic, McDonald's offers local beer on the menu.
In Spain, McDonald's offers a jamón sandwich that's become a staple on the menu.
In the Philippines, McSpaghetti is a popular menu item inspired by the local favourite Jolly Spaghetti.
Saudi Arabia features the McArabia Chicken, which houses some McDonald’s staples in between Arabic flatbread.
In New Zealand, you can eat your burgers and fries on a decommissioned Douglas DC-3 aeroplane at "The World's Coolest McDonald's."
The United States is the original home to the Filet-O-Fish which has now become a global fan favourite.
The McAtlas shows us that even the most global brands can thrive by embracing local cultures. As He notes, "Few other companies have the power to act as a conduit of cultural exchange."
Image courtesy of iStock
