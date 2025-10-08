Matric dance madness: Parents spend over R30,000 for one night of glamour
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Would you spend over R30,000 for one night? This is how much South African parents are paying for their kids’ matric dances.
The world of TikTok has been flipped on its head this matric dance season as South African teens reveal the jaw-dropping cost of one unforgettable night. Videos showing price breakdowns of everything from dresses to transport have left users across social media speechless.
The price of glam
From luxury cars to designer clothing, flawless makeup and professional photography, the total cost of these matric dances is enough to make anyone gasp. TikTok user @christyyy.28 revealed that her matric dance came to an astonishing R13 700 in total.
Dresses that cost more than holidays
In the comments section of her post, another user shared a photo of her dress, saying, “I spent R21k on this dress alone.” Yes, you read that correctly - R21 000 for a dress worn just once.
A wedding-level budget
Cape Winelands content creator Kali Dreyer questioned the growing trend in a video, asking: “Since when did matric dances become equivalent to a wedding? Because tell me why we are paying upwards of R20 000 for an 18-year-old to go to a dance.”
@kalidreyer you guys are very fortunate because I fear it would’ve never happened for me 😂😂 #matricdance #costoflivingcrisis #matricdancecost #costofliving #tiktoksa ♬ Club Penguin Pizza Parlor - Cozy Penguin
The most expensive we’ve come across
TikTok user @k3sha.zariah shocked viewers with a full cost breakdown that totalled an incredible R32 745:
Meanwhile, Kayleigh Smith revealed her own total came to R21 090:
Matric dances have clearly evolved from simple school events into extravagant showcases of fashion and luxury, leaving the rest of the country watching in awe as the glitz, glam and high price tags take centre stage.
Image courtesy of iStock
